The Kansas City Chiefs have not had the 2025 season they envisioned. Kansas City is 6-7 heading into Week 15 and their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. If the right string of events happens this Sunday, their hopes at the postseason will be dashed for good.

The Chiefs can be eliminated from the playoffs as early as Week 15. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kansas City could be eliminated if the following four things happen on Sunday.

Chiefs lose to the Chargers

Bills beat or tie the Patriots

Jaguars beat or tie the Jets

Texans beat the Cardinals

If all four scenarios play out, the Chiefs will be eliminated from the playoffs.

The Chiefs' playoff odds took a huge hit in Week 14. Not only did Kansas City lose to Houston, but LA gained some significant ground by beating Philadelphia on Monday Night Football.

Based on multiple playoff models, Kansas City's postseason chances are hovering around 13% headed into Week 15.

Chiefs facing must-win game against Chargers on Sunday

Now the Chargers have a chance to put the Chiefs down for good on Sunday.

This puts a lot of pressure on the Chiefs to control their own destiny in Week 15. They can stay alive by simply beating the Chargers. But that will be easier said than done.

Kansas City's offense is banged up with multiple injuries. The Chiefs will be without WR Hollywood Brown and multiple offensive linemen in Week 15. They include Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, and Wanya Morris.

As a result, the Chiefs could be depending on rooke Esa Pole to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside against the Chargers. Jaylon Moore could slide over to right tackle to fill in for Taylor.

Unfortunately, Kansas City may be running in LA at the wrong time. Chargers QB Justin Herbert had been banged up with a hand injury. However, he is reportedly feeling much better after battle testing his hand against the Eagles.

Fans now have clear rooting interest during the early slate of games on Sunday. Hopefully Kansas City can stay alive, one way or another.

Chiefs vs. Chargers kicks off at 1:00PM ET on Sunday.