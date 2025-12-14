The Philadelphia Eagles are getting some backup just in time for their playoff push. Their vaunted offensive line has taken a hit over the course of the season, with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, their two core pieces, missing some time this season. Now, Johnson is set to make his return to the team.

Johnson suffered a Lisfranc sprain four weeks ago against the Detroit Lions. Since then, the Eagles star offensive tackle hasn't seen the field. Ian Rapoport said that Johnson will be returning to practice soon, but that he won't be ready for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Help on the way for the #Eagles: All-Pro OT Lane Johnson, dealing with a Lisfranc sprain, is likely to return to practice this week with eyes on facing the #Commanders (Dec 20) or #Bills (Dec 28),” Rapoport posted on X. “With the lowest pressure allowed rate this season for OTs, he looms large.”

The Eagles have lost three straight games after Johnson's injury. While Jalen Hurts hasn't been sacked too many times in these games, the sudden dropoff in talent from their All-Pro level offensive tackle has made a slight impact. In his last two games, Hurts has completed around 55% of his passes, far below what a passable number should be for a quarterback.

Despite the three-game slide, the Eagles are still comfortable favorites to win the NFC East and secure a playoff spot. That, of course, assumes that the Eagles play to their actual level of play through the rest of their season. After their game againstt the Raiders, the Eagles face the Commanders, Bills, and the Commanders again. This schedule should be a cakewalk, but given how this season has played out, anything can truly happen.