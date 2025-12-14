Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been ruled out indefinitely from participating in the upcoming second season of Unrivaled due to lingering effects from a concussion sustained during the 2025 WNBA Finals. The announcement was made by Unrivaled on Friday, the professional 3-on-3 league, confirming that Sabally will be reevaluated at a later date.

“Due to lingering symptoms from a concussion sustained during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Phantom BC’s Satou Sabally will be out indefinitely and will be reevaluated at a later date,” Unrivaled said in a statement. “Tiffany Hayes has been signed by Phantom, rejoining Unrivaled after having played for Laces BC last year. ”

Phantom BC signed Tiffany Hayes from Golden State Valkyries to fill the roster spot. Hayes, who played for Laces BC last season and averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and three assists, had initially opted to play in EuroLeague Women for 2026. She joins a squad featuring Natasha Cloud, Dana Evans, Aliyah Boston, Kiki Iriafen, and Kelsey Plum.

Sharing the news on social media, Sabally posted Unrivaled’s announcement on her Instagram story with the caption:

“In due time. God speed.”

Sabally, who had a breakout season with the Mercury, suffered the concussion on October 8 in Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces. With 4:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Sabally collided with Aces defender Kierstan Bell while pursuing a rebound, her head striking Bell's knee. She remained on the floor for several moments before attempting to rise, showing visible unsteadiness, and was eventually assisted to the locker room by a teammate and Phoenix staff. Despite her efforts to return, Sabally missed Game 4, and Las Vegas went on to claim its third WNBA title in four years.

Article Continues Below

Before the injury, Sabally was in impressive form during the Finals. She scored 24 points with five rebounds, three assists, and a block in Game 3 alone. Throughout the series, she had remarkable performances, including 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists in Game 1, and 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in Game 2.

In the 2025 WNBA season, Sabally averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, leading the Mercury to a 27-17 record and a WNBA Finals appearance. This was her second season with Phoenix after five years with the Dallas Wings.

Sabally also played for Phantom BC in Unrivaled’s inaugural season, averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 13 games, starting 14. Her best performance came against Mist BC, scoring 29 points with three rebounds and an assist, contributing to Phantom BC’s first win of the season. Although she performed well individually, the team finished last with a 4-10 record.

The Unrivaled 2025-26 season will begin on January 5, with the championship scheduled for March.