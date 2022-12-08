By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India captain Rohit Sharma set the internet on fire with his blistering 28-ball unbeaten 51-run-knock although the Men in Blue suffered another heartbreak, the team’s second in as many matches in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma who dislocated his left thumb while fielding during the Bangladesh innings came out to bat at No.9 for India and nearly took his team to a famous victory in the second ODI at the Shere-E-Bangla Stadium. But in the end, India had to endure a shocking five-run defeat to lose their second consecutive series in Bangladesh.

Batting first, Bangladesh found themselves on the ropes at 6/69 with India dominating the proceedings with the assistance of Washington Sundar’s three wickets.

However, just when it looked like India was running away with the game, a blistering 148-run stand between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought Bangladesh back into the game. After Mahmudullah perished for 77 in the 47th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave the final push to the Bangladesh innings as 54 runs came off the last 23 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 100 off 83 deliveries and was the main hero of the Bangladeshi comeback.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and co found themselves in a deep hole at 4/65 with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul all back in the hut. Their problems were further accentuated due to Rohit Sharma’s unavailability at the top of the order, the reason being a thumb injury.

A 107-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stopped the rut but the asking rate kept mounting. Moments later, Team India was on the verge of defeat with the score reading 213/8. Just when everyone thought that the match was over, there was another twist in the tale as an injured Rohit Sharma walked into bat.

Despite the injury concern, Rohit Sharma played a brave knock as he began to hit the ball all over the ground and brought the equation down to 20 runs at the end of the 49th over.

With 20 needed to win the game in the final over, Rohit Sharma clobbered the second and third deliveries for boundaries, however, what made the situation tough for him was the dot ball Mustafizur Rahman bowled on the fourth.

With two sixes required to win India the match, Rohit Sharma struck the fifth delivery of the 50th over for a maximum but then Mustafizur Rahman produced an unplayable yorker on the last ball to claim a stunning victory.

Rohit Sharma’s effort, however, was much appreciated by the fans who called him the “champion” while others claimed that he has won the hearts of every Indian due to his gutsy knock.

Even world No.1 batter in T20Is Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t stop himself from sending a message of gratitude to him as he tweeted: “Massive Respect bro.”

Always proud of you Hitman Rohit Sharma. You're a champion @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/LgMsi5SD06 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 7, 2022

Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!! Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. pic.twitter.com/JVwww7wfPZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022

India has lost the match 💔, but the lion 🦁 Rohit Sharma 🔥, has won the hearts of whole india 🇮🇳 and cricket World. pic.twitter.com/hanureY8by — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) December 7, 2022

Rohit Sharma, A champion. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma gave an update on his thumb injury which he suffered while fielding in the Bangladesh innings. The 35-year-old eventually came out to bat at number 9 for India before smashing a 28-ball unbeaten 51 to bring the visitors close to victory in the final over of the contest.

“Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat,” Rohit Sharma said after India’s second consecutive loss in the series. “I think when you lose a game, there are positives and negatives… From 70 for 6 to allowing them to 270-odd was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back end are hurting us – it hurt us in the first game as well,” he added. “We need to focus on what we need to do as individuals but not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah. But we need to learn how to break partnerships and that’s something that will hold you in good stead,” Rohit Sharma elaborated. In one-day cricket, it’s all about partnerships like those guys did it. When you get 50, 70-run partnerships, you should make it 100-120 partnership. Having said that, we have a lot of things to look at and we need to be a bit brave and take more chances,” The Nagpur-born cricket star elaborated. “Few injury concerns and we need to get to the bottom of it; maybe they’re playing too much cricket. It’s something we have to sit down with our team at NCA and try and monitor their workload. Can’t afford to have half-fit players representing India,” Rohit Sharma signed off.

The third and the final ODI of the series between the two teams will be played in Chattogram on Saturday.