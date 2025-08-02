The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed rookie outside linebacker David Walker on Injured Reserve and signed wide receiver Jacob Harris on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Walker, 25, suffered a torn ACL earlier this week during the second week of training camp. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound linebacker was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was expected to open the season in a reserve role behind starting outside linebackers Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby.

The injury marks a setback for a player the Buccaneers had hoped would develop into a key depth piece on defense.

In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay signed Harris, 28, who brings versatility and special teams experience. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as a tight end, Harris has since transitioned to wide receiver.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds, played in seven games for the Rams during the 2022 season. That year, he recorded one reception on one target for six yards while primarily contributing on special teams. His 2021 rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL, landing him on Injured Reserve.

Jacob Harris joins as Buccaneers manage David Walker’s injury ahead of preseason opener

Following his stint with the Rams, Harris joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, spending the entire season on the team’s practice squad. He was elevated for two games, contributing exclusively on special teams. In January 2024, he signed a reserve/futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles but did not appear in a regular-season game.

Earlier this year, Harris spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL before becoming available for NFL teams ahead of training camp.

With the second week of training camp nearing its conclusion, the Buccaneers are shifting focus toward their first preseason game. Tampa Bay will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

The roster adjustments come as the Buccaneers continue to evaluate depth across multiple positions, particularly in light of recent injuries. Harris is expected to compete for a spot on special teams and add depth at receiver as camp progresses.

Walker's move to Injured Reserve sidelines the rookie for the remainder of the 2025 season, as players placed on IR prior to the 53-man roster cutdown are not eligible to return during the year.

The Buccaneers will continue making roster decisions in the weeks ahead, with three preseason games on the schedule before final cuts are due in late August.