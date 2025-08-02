The Kansas City Royals are shuffling the roster after bringing in some talent at the MLB trade deadline. Kansas City announced Saturday they are adding pitchers Bailey Falter and Ryan Bergert to the active roster, per the team's social media.

In order to make room for the hurlers, Kansas City is designating pitcher Thomas Hatch for assignment. The Royals are also optioning pitcher Jonathan Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals added several players at the trade deadline. Kansas City nabbed Falter by trading with the Pittsburgh Pirates for two players. Kansas City sent reliever Evan Sisk and first baseman prospect Callan Moss to the Bucs. Kansas City picked up Bergert in a trade with the San Diego Padres, along with pitcher Stephen Kolek.

The Royals are 55-55 on the season. Kansas City has won seven of their last 10 games.

Royals have quietly surged recently in Major League Baseball

Kansas City has struggled offensively this season. The club is next-to-last in MLB in runs scored, per league stats. Kansas City is also 28th out of 30 teams in home runs. Earlier in the year, it looked like the Royals may be heading toward the bottom of the American League Central standings.

The club's pitching has kept them going, and moved the team to a .500 record. Kansas City is third collectively in baseball in team ERA, and the team's pitchers are also third in fewest earned runs allowed. The additions of these new pitchers give Royals fans hope that Kansas City can make a push toward the postseason.

Falter had been pitching well for a struggling Pirates team. This season he has posted a 3.73 ERA, with seven victories on the year. Bergert, meanwhile, has started seven games for the Padres this season. He has a 2.78 earned run average, and one victory this campaign.

The Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. Kansas City is three and a half games behind in the American League Wild Card standings.