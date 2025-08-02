The Cleveland Guardians, currently sitting in second place with a record of 55-54 and eight games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, may be chasing another playoff berth in 2025. But Hall of Famer CC Sabathia is taking a moment to reflect on how the franchise shaped his journey from a high school standout to one of the most dominant southpaws in MLB history. During a recent interview following his Hall of Fame induction, Sabathia credited the Guardians franchise history with laying the foundation for his success.

MLB Network shared a graphic to X, formerly known as Twitter, where the left-hander expressed his gratitude to the organization.

“Had I got drafted by anybody else, I don’t think I turn out the way I do or get to the big leagues as fast as I did.”

Drafted 20th overall by Cleveland in 1998, Sabathia debuted in 2001 at just 20 years old. He would go on to post a 106-71 record over eight seasons with a 3.83 ERA and 1,265 strikeouts in over 1,500 innings — establishing himself as one of the top young pitchers in the game. His 2007 Cy Young campaign, marked by a league-leading innings total and a deep playoff run to the ALCS, stands as one of the most memorable seasons by any award winner.

Beyond statistics, Sabathia often speaks about Cleveland being where he “grew up.” He got married, started a family, and developed his identity on and off the mound in Ohio. Central to that growth was pitching coach Carl Willis, who helped the lefty refine his mechanics and add a devastating slider to his arsenal by 2006.

After being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008 and then signing with the New York Yankees, Sabathia continued to shine. He won a World Series in 2009 and racked up over 3,000 strikeouts.

Cleveland’s reputation for developing elite pitchers is well established, and Sabathia stands as its most accomplished and iconic success story. Even in retirement, his bond with the city endures through his PitCCh In Foundation, which supports youth programs in Northeast Ohio, and a baseball field named in his honor at Luke Easter Park — a lasting tribute to the legacy he began with the organization.

Now enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Sabathia’s story is inseparable from Cleveland. As the Guardians build toward the future, his reflections serve as a powerful reminder of how one franchise can shape not just a career, but a legacy.