Talismanic Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma's supporters slammed Virat Kohli's fans after the latter accused the 37-year-old cricketer of being “selfish” following his century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the weekend.
With the Mumbai Indians suffering a 20-run defeat in the match, Rohit Sharma's century went in vain.
Following the loss, Rohit Sharma was termed “selfish” by the fans on X. The trolling of the Nagpur-born cricketer came after his hundred reminded fans of Virat Kohli's ton in the same tournament earlier this month.
Fans exposed the double standards of people who call Rohit Sharma a selfless player on social media after he joined Virat Kohli on the list of players with the slowest centuries in the IPL following his three-figure score against CSK.
On Sunday, Rohit Sharma required 62 balls to bring up his hundred, entering the list of batters alongside Virat Kohli who took over 60 deliveries to reach the milestone in the elite T20 event.
Previously, Virat Kohli reached his hundred against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the tournament in 67 balls, leading to questions about his approach and strike-rate in the T20 format.
Notably, despite having different roles in their franchises and the national team, Virat Kohli has often faced the wrath of the fans for playing for personal milestones while Rohit Sharma has earned plaudits for his “selfless” intent on the field.
Amid this scenario, it was time for Rohit Sharma's admirers to hit back at Virat Kohli's fan base, and they did put out critical tweets about the Delhi-born batter on the microblogging site.
During the course of his hundred, Rohit Rohit Sharma scripted history against CSK, becoming the first Indian player to smack 500 sixes in T20 cricket.
After Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side put a big total of 206/4 on the board, thanks to Shivam Dube's blistering 66 not out off 38 balls and the former's 69 off 40 deliveries.
In reply, the onus was on Rohit Sharma to lead the Mumbai Indians in their mission to accomplish the target, which he did with commendable poise and elan.
The Mumbai Indians opener took off from the beginning, smashing the ball around the park to complete his fifty in only 31 balls besides having a 70-run partnership for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan to give the home team a flying start in their run chase.
Subsequently, in the 11th over of their innings, Rohit Sharma made history as he became the first Indian batter and the fifth overall to reach the milestone of 500 sixes in the 20-over format of the sport.
Rohit Sharma's mega feat came against CSK spinner and his Team India teammate Ravindra Jadeja when he lofted him over the ropes for a maximum on the second ball of the over.
With this, Rohit Sharma joined an elite list of cricketers who have 500 sixes to their names in T20 cricket.
Other than the Nagpur-born batter, the men who have hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket are Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, and New Zealand's Colin Munro.
Among Indians, no other player has even hit 400 sixes in the 20-over format with Virat Kohli lying in second place with 383 maximums to his name.
Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and KL Rahul are the other three batters to have struck at least 300 sixes in T20s.
Though Rohit Sharma created this massive record and also brought up his 8th T20 century, he was left dejected at the end of the day as he failed to take Mumbai Indians across the finishing line with CSK winning the clash by 20 runs.
In the end, Rohit Sharma carried the bat through as he remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls but Mumbai Indians could only put 186/6 on the board in their allocated 20 overs.
Throughout his blitzkrieg, Rohit Sharma remained in search of an able partner, who could stand with him at the other end, but to no avail.
Apart from Tilak Verma, who scored 31 off 20 balls, no other Mumbai Indians batter could find a way past the CSK bowling line-up. Rather, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Hardik Pandya (2 off 6 deliveries) and Suryakumar Yadav, who left the pitch without troubling the scorers, only allowed pressure to build, not helping the Mumbai Indians cause whatsoever.
Eventually, not enough balls were left for Rohit Sharma to go for the kill in the final few overs, leaving him stranded on an unbeaten ton while his side slipped to the eighth position on the table, having lost their 4th match in the current edition of the IPL.
Rohit Sharma will now be back in action against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.