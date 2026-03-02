After winning their first game following the Olympic break, the Winnipeg Jets have lost two in a row, both in overtime. Following a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks, the Jets' streak slid to two in a row on Sunday. The San Jose Sharks' rookie, Michael Misa, scored 1:40 into overtime to beat Winnipeg in San Jose, 2-1.

Post-game, Sportsnet Stats posted a rather disappointing stat involving Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on X, formerly Twitter.

“Connor Hellebuyck has now allowed an NHL-high 7 goals at 3-on-3 this season,” shared the stats-focused page Sunday evening.

Hellebuyck is still one of, if not the best, goalies in the world. His 41-save performance in the Winter Olympics gold medal game versus Canada helped lead Team USA to its first gold medal since 1980. He clinched the gold for the US in 3-on-3 overtime, crushing hearts across Manitoba.

Yet his display in 3-on-3 in the NHL this season has been shocking, to say the least. Can Hellebuyck turn it around and help the Jets capture some much-needed extra time victories moving forward?

Connor Hellebuyck looks to lead Jets back to postseason

At the moment, back-to-back overtime losses have given the Jets two points instead of six. Nine points behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild card spot, Winnipeg needs to start closing the gap. Three other Western Conference hopefuls, including the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, and Los Angeles Kings, stand between the Jets and that last spot as the weekend closes.

If the Jets are to close that gap, Hellebuyck needs to be at his best. Winnipeg has suffered its fair share of injuries, and the team has underperformed for much of the 2025-26 campaign. While it's unlikely that the Jets could make a deep run in the postseason, if Hellebuyck is at his best, anything is possible. Can the goal medalist turn his performance up another level as this season draws to a close? If so, Winnipeg could have a shot, however slim, at the Stanley Cup.