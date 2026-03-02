It is not a secret that LeBron James is chasing another ring before he walks off into the sunset. While the Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough campaign, they are still in the thick of the fight, and it is never wise to bet against a team featuring James and Luka Doncic.

James has willingly taken the back seat to Doncic to allow the talented guard become the Lakers' focal point. The 41-year-old James has lost some of his quickness, explosiveness, and athleticism over the past few years, smartly recalibrating his game to remain effective.

On “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” NBA analyst Max Kellerman revealed that Rich Paul, James' agent, envisions the future Hall of Famer to play a more specific role for the Purple and Gold.

“Rich loves the idea of LeBron playing as the roller. Being Karl Malone. I love that idea too. A smarter Karl Malone. He’s the same size. 6-foot-8, 260 (pounds), and he could shoot from the outside,” said Kellerman, who co-hosts a podcast with Paul.

Simmons, however, was apprehensive about the idea.

“I think it’s so tough. I know you have talked to Rich about this, and the three of us have talked about it. It’s so tough to take somebody who was the best of all time at what they did and tell them, ‘Now you’re this,'” replied Simmons.

Malone had a one-season stop in Los Angeles in 2003, as he tried to win a championship. But even joining a powerhouse unit featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Gary Payton was not enough to get him a ring. He retired at the end of the season.

Malone, who was 40 years old at that time, averaged 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 42 games with the Lakers.

James distanced himself from Paul after the latter talked about trading Austin Reaves, so it would not be a surprise if he does it again.