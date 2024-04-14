A stunning Virat Kohli stat related to Jasprit Bumrah emerged online after the latter terrorized the former's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against the Mumbai Indians.
In the high-octane encounter between Mumbai Indians and the RCB at home, the Team India pace spearhead produced one of his best bowling displays, finishing with outstanding figures of 5/21 in his four overs to torment Faf du Plessis and his men after Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first.
Jasprit Bumrah was on the button right from the beginning, troubling the 2024 IPL's leading run-scorer Virat Kohli as he choked him for runs. With runs hard to come by due to Jasprit Bumrah's immaculate line and length, the former RCB captain eventually got out for 3 off 9 balls as the Mumbai Indians star delivered a big blow to the visitors.
Remarkably, Virat Kohli was Jasprit Bumrah's 151st scalp in the IPL. But what's interesting to note is that he was also his maiden and 100th wicket in the elite domestic competition.
An interesting coincidence: Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli for his 1st, 100th, and 151st IPL wicket.
After Jasprit Bumrah sent Virat Kohli back and Akash Madhwal dismissed Will Jacks in quick succession, Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves under the gun 2/23 before skipper Faf du Plessis combined with Rajat Patidar to steady the ship.
When Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were batting together, it looked like RCB would end up with a huge total on the board. However, Jasprit Bumrah's return to bowling in the 11th over meant that the pressure was back on the South India-based franchise.
The pressure exerted by Jasprit Bumrah helped Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal to secure the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell within five deliveries, shifting the momentum back to the Mumbai Indians.
The last five overs of RCB's essay turned into Jasprit Bumrah's show as he tore into their lower-middle order, scalping Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak in no time whatsoever to complete his second five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL.
With his heroics at the Wankhede Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah also became the first bowler in the Indian Premier League to pick five wickets against RCB.
Besides, he surpassed Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma to become the highest wicket-taker against RCB. While Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tally rose to 29 against RCB following his historic display on Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma were left behind with 26 wickets each against the same side.
Moreover, he joined Australia's James Faulkner, his Team India colleagues Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only bowlers who have two fifers to their names in the prestigious T20 competition.
Even RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was in awe of Jasprit Bumrah, observing that he was the main difference between the two sides.
“He (Bumrah) has been the difference in the two innings. We put them under pressure but the one guy, being out there myself, and you see him with the ball in his hand. You want to put him under pressure, but the variety does everyone in. He has got a really good bouncer, slower ball,” the ex-South Africa skipper told the broadcasters.
Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan rated Jasprit Bumrah above modern-day greats like Australia's Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, England legends James Anderson, and Stuart Broad, and New Zealand's Trent Boult.
“If you're asking most people around the world if you could pick one fast bowler for all conditions for all formats, Jasprit Bumrah is the number one on the list. Yeah, he's just incredible”, Michael Vaughan said on YouTube.
“There have been some world-class bowlers you know, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been great for many years. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad are incredible bowlers. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc are incredible bowlers but Bumrah is just a little bit [above],” he added.
“He has got just that action. Because of his release, he gets a little bit closer to the battle which is obviously giving him that extra bit of pace, accuracy, reverse swing, conventional swing, variation, bounces, you name it and Bumrah has got absolutely everything,” Michael Vaughan concluded.