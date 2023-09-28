India captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli's fans were engaged in a heated social media exchange, which eventually led to slut-shaming of their respective spouses, Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma.

A supporter of Virat Kohli mocked Rohit Sharma's credentials by highlighting his wife Ritika Sajdeh's alleged affair with the former before the couple got married.

In response to Virat Kohli's admirer's post where he insulted Rohit Sharma and his family, a fan of the latter countered it with a photo on X, in which he denigrated the former India captain and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma.

Is there anything that Virat Kohli has achieved before SRK ?? pic.twitter.com/xqJzRUhK1o — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the highly influential microblogging platform was flooded with memes after Rohit Sharma scripted history against Australia in the third ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma began India's run chase explosively, smashing a quickfire of 81 off 57 balls after Australia won the toss and posted a huge total of 352/7 on the board.

Rohit Sharma's splendid innings included five boundaries and six sixes.

As the Nagpur-born cricketer's knock featured six maximums, Rohit Sharma shattered the record for most sixes in a single nation. Currently, he has 257 sixes to his name in India.

Previously, this record was with New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who struck 256 sixes in his home country.

The other men who have smashed more than 200 sixes in a single country are Martin Guptill's New Zealand colleague Brendon McCullum (230) and Chris Gayle (228).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most international sixes in a country

257 – Rohit Sharma in IND*

256 – Martin Guptill in NZ

230 – Brendon McCullum in NZ

228 – Chris Gayle in WI

186 – MS Dhoni in IND

During his knock, Rohit Sharma also became the quickest to reach the landmark of 550 sixes across formats in international cricket.

While West Indies great Chris Gayle required 548 essays to accomplish the milestone, Rohit Sharma took only 471 innings to get there.

However, Chris Gayle still holds the record for hitting the maximum sixes in international cricket, having smoked 553 during his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma follows him close behind with 551 sixes.

Most sixes across formats in international cricket

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 553 sixes

Rohit Sharma (India) – 551 sixes*

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 476 sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 398 sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 383 sixes

MS Dhoni (India) – 359 sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 352 sixes

Eoin Morgan (England) – 346 sixes

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 328 sixes

Jos Buttler – 312 sixes*

Among other milestones he achieved in Rajkot was becoming the fifth Indian batter to score a half-century in the initial ten overs of a 50-over contest.

Before Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa had attained the feat in One-Day Internationals.

Also, Rohit Sharma is the first batter to smash five sixes against the Australian's frontline bowling line-up featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

His brilliant batting display couldn't save India from losing the match in Gujarat as the hosts were bowled out for 286 in 49.4 overs, handing the Australians a comfortable 66-run victory.

India's defeat did not make any difference to the series' outcome as the Men in Blue had already won it after beating the Kangaroos in the first two games in Indore and Mohali.

India's loss in the final ODI against Australia did not deter Rohit Sharma from praising his team's performance in the last four weeks.

During this period, India won the Asia Cup after registering comprehensive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo.

India's Asia Cup triumph was followed by a convincing ODI series win over Australia.

With Team India enjoying great success of late, 2011 World Cup winner Virender Sehwag urged Rohit Sharma and his men to follow the MS Dhoni template to emerge victorious in the 2023 edition of cricket's top tournament in the 50-over format.