The football community will mourn on Wednesday with the passing of former legendary coach, Lou Holtz, his family announced. Holtz coached for many different organizations from 1960 to 2004. He most notably coached for Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996, winning the 1998 Fiesta Bowl and becoming national champions. The only time he ever coached in the NFL was with the New York Jets in 1976.

According to On3, Holtz entered hospice care in January just weeks after his 89th birthday. Holtz lived a full life, and he accomplished many great things in 89 years.

Marcus Freeman, the current head coach of Notre Dame, released a statement on the passing of Holtz.

Article Continues Below

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz. Lou and I shared a very special relationship. He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together. Our relationship meant a lot to me as I admired the values he used to build the foundation of his coaching career: love, trust, and commitment.”

“Lou's impact at Notre Dame has gone well beyond the football field. He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carrying out Notre Dame's mission of being a force for good. On behalf of the Notre Dame Football program, we send our love to Lou's family, friends, and former players, wishing you all comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

After his coaching career, Holtz went on television and was amazing at educating the public on the sport of football. His knowledge, humor, and wit will never be forgotten.