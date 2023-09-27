On Wednesday, netizens were in awe of Rohit Sharma after the India captain set a unique record against Australia in the third ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Rohit Sharma began India's run chase explosively, smashing a quickfire of 81 off 57 balls after Australia won the toss and posted a huge total of 352/7 on the board.

Rohit Sharma's splendid innings included five boundaries and six sixes.

As the Nagpur-born cricketer's knock featured six maximums, Rohit Sharma became the quickest to reach the landmark of 550 sixes across formats in international cricket.

While West Indies great Chris Gayle required 548 essays to accomplish the milestone, Rohit Sharma took only 471 innings to get there.

These 89 meters six to Maxwell is the beginning of World Cup Journey for Rohit Sharma. What a knock by Captain Rohit Sharma. #INDvAUS #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/eM9HBPkeSt — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) September 27, 2023

Rohit Sharma’s 6 hitting ability is the best we ever had as far as top order batter is concern. Easy as you like 🙌🏻 #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #RohitSharma #Hitman #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nukoNM0owI — Ekta Singh (@EktaOfficel) September 27, 2023

Players to hit 550+ sixes in international cricket: Chris Gayle

Rohit Sharma End of list.#INDvsAUS #3rdODI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/gAMGgnZfxM — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) September 27, 2023

Number of innings taken to reach 550 international sixes: – Rohit Sharma* took 471 innings.

– Chris Gayle achieved it in 544 innings. The Hitman for a Reason. #INDvsAUS | #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/OPM0uM35Tk — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) September 27, 2023

However, Chris Gayle still holds the record for hitting the maximum sixes in international cricket, having smoked 553 during his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma follows him close behind with 551 sixes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most sixes across formats in international cricket

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 553 sixes

Rohit Sharma (India) – 551 sixes*

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 476 sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 398 sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 383 sixes

MS Dhoni (India) – 359 sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 352 sixes

Eoin Morgan (England) – 346 sixes

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 328 sixes

Jos Buttler – 312 sixes*

Among other milestones Rohit Sharma achieved in Rajkot was becoming the fifth Indian batter to score a half-century in the initial ten overs of a 50-over contest.

Before Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa had attained the feat in One-Day Internationals.

Also, Rohit Sharma is the first batter to smash five sixes against the Australian's frontline bowling line-up featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit Sharma shattered the record for most maximums in a single nation with 257 sixes in India.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant batting display couldn't save India from losing the match in Gujarat as the hosts were bowled out for 286 in 49.4 overs, handing the Australians a comfortable 66-run victory.

India's defeat did not make any difference to the series' outcome as the Men in Blue had already won it after beating the Kangaroos in the first two games in Indore and Mohali.

India's loss in the final ODI against Australia did not deter Rohit Sharma from praising his team's performance in the last four weeks.

During this period, India won the Asia Cup after registering comprehensive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo.

India's Asia Cup triumph was followed by a convincing ODI series win over Australia.

“I'm pretty happy [with my own form]. Of course I'd like to go all the way along but as long as I'm hitting like that I'm happy,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “The last 7-8 ODIs we've played really well in different conditions. We were challenged at different times and we took that challenge really well. Unfortunately not the result we wanted today but I'm not going to look too much into this game. We've been playing really well,” the India skipper added. “When we talk about the 15-man squad we are very clear on what we want and who the guys are that will do the job for us. We're not confused. We know exactly where we are heading,” Rohit Sharma underlined.

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell, who dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, and Shreyas Iyer to turn the tide in Australia's favor, was excited to contribute with the ball on his return to international cricket after a break.

“It's been a lot of hard work. The South Africa tour was a little bit of a setback. But it probably sped things up as well. I was able to get home and get an injection and get into my rehab. I feel like I'm in a decent place. I feel fresh. I feel like I've come into this World Cup nice and fresh and I'm excited to hit the ground running,” Glenn Maxwell stated.

Glenn Maxwell's teammate Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 72 and took two catches during the match against India, was happy with his side's display in Rajkot.

“It was nice to contribute. I came in at a different time to what I have been. It was nice to navigate that scenario at the back end and get a really good total on the board. It felt like a game where the front end was the nicest time to bat. The back end the ball starting spinning a bit more and sitting in the wicket. I thought the boys did well at the back end. We've lost the series, India were too good in the first two games but it was nice to see all the big guns back today and it was nice to see the team gel,” Marnus Labuschagne concluded.