The New England Patriots made a big move by revealing their intentions to release Stefon Diggs Wednesday. Turns out they also made a “big offer” for another high-profile wide receiver: Chris Godwin.

NFL insider for Fox Sports Jordan Schultz revealed the stunning news.

“The Patriots made several attempts last year to land a WR and couldn’t — including a big offer for Chris Godwin,” Schultz said.

Schultz now believes the Patriots will reignite as a WR hotspot after their Super Bowl return.

“This year, coming off a Super Bowl and with everyone realizing what Drake Maye is, there’s a belief they can have their pick on the WR market. Players will want them, unlike previous years,” Schultz added.

Stefon Diggs departure will create big room for Patriots

Diggs' pending departure ahead of NFL Free Agency creates $16.6 million in cap space. The All-Pro wideout also carried $9.7 million in dead cap. He'll leave Foxborough catching 85 passes, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Godwin likely won't hear from the Pats. Not after signing a three-year extension deal worth $66 million to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But again, the reigning AFC champs likely will be hunting for a WR.

One name to monitor is DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports dropped some intel there plus threw in Maxx Crosby of the Raiders as part of this proposal.

“The former first-round pick is coming off his least productive year of his career. The Patriots could be a landing spot for Moore if the Bears do a deal involving the receiver, or he could be part of a hypothetical package that goes to a needy Las Vegas team in a deal for Crosby,” Jones said.

Diggs rises as the first big departure for the AFC champs. Which likely opens new flood gates for the Pats to go after other high-profile WRs.