A video of India skipper Rohit Sharma launching an expletive-laden abuse of his national teammate Ravindra Jadeja is going viral on the internet. Rohit Sharma’s cuss words for Ravindra Jadeja came during Day 1 of the third Test match between Australia and India in Indore on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma "Jaddu bsdk dekh ball kaha lag raha hai" 😭🤣❤️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tORBDzOgLP — sᴀᴏᴏᴅ (@Kohlistiano) March 1, 2023

Rohit Sharma’s harsh words for Ravindra Jadeja came after Team India burnt all their reviews by the end of the first day’s play at the Holkar Stadium.

The India captain’s outburst directed at the left-handed spinner was in reaction to Ravindra Jadeja’s insistence on taking all these reviews. But his decision proved incorrect, leaving the hosts without any reviews for Day 2.

Though Rohit Sharma’s words were not completely audible, it looked like he hurled a swear word at him.

“Bhos**ke dekh toh ball kaha lag raha hai (at least watch where the ball is hitting),” Rohit Sharma could be heard telling him in the video.

Meanwhile, India legends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Harbhajan Singh tore into Ravindra Jadeja for his “big mistake” during the match against Australia.

His massive blunder came in the fourth over of the Australian innings when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, getting the top-ranked opposition batter bowled. However, Marnus Labuschagne didn’t head back to the pavilion because the umpires revealed it was a no-ball, giving the Australian a huge reprieve.

It was a crucial moment in the match as Australia had just lost Travis Head, and losing Marnus Labuschagne at that stage would have really pushed them into a corner.

The great Sunil Gavaskar used strong words in reaction to Ravindra Jadeja’s error and slammed the India all-rounder for allowing the Australians to dominate proceedings out there in the middle.

“That’s unacceptable… He has a couple of man-of-the-match awards but for a spinner to bowl no-balls like this… This could cost India. Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) has to sit with him and make him bowl from behind (the line). He has got off the mark now Marnus, he would have been out for a duck,” Sunil Gavaskar said while blasting Ravindra Jadeja on live TV.

“When you come for an interview in the evening, you say you like to do what is in your control. Not bowling no-balls is in your control, so why is that happening? Who takes the responsibility for that – only the bowler, the bowling coach – whoever it is, it has happened many times in three Test matches,” the ex-India skipper elaborated.

Even former India coach Ravi Shastri and Harbhajan Singh was disappointed with Ravindra Jadeja’s effort and echoed similar views to Sunil Gavaskar.

“These little errors could prove costly on a track like this,” Ravi Shastri stated.

“You probably don’t have eight no-balls in a career. This is not expected from a bowler like Ravindra Jadeja and it becomes a bigger cause for concern if you get a wicket on that. As Sunny bhai said, Labuschagne would have been dismissed for a duck and because of that a commotion would have been created in that dressing room, that you are 10/2, which means if you had picked up two more wickets at that stage, it would have been 25/4,” Harbhajan Singh asserted.

It wasn’t the first time Ravindra Jadeja got a wicket on a no-ball, but the batsman stayed there on the crease.

In Australia’s second essay in Nagpur, Ravindra Jadeja overstepped, helping Steve Smith to continue his knock there. Fortunately, it didn’t cost India much, as the Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably won the match.

Overall Ravindra Jadeja has bowled eight no-balls in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. While he overstepped on five occasions at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, he produced only one no-ball in the next Test in Delhi.

But his problem with no-balls returned to haunt him in Madhya Pradesh as he delivered a few more on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore.

Speaking about the contest in Madhya Pradesh, Australia took control of the proceedings on Day 2 after they earned a crucial 88-run lead over Rohit Sharma and his men in the first innings.

In response to India’s timid 109, the Australians were all out for 197, with Ravindra Jadeja picking four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav snared three each.

The home side needed to put up a fight in the second essay if they had any chance of winning the game. But instead of learning from their mistakes on Day 1, the Indian Cricket Team again showed their weakness against quality spin bowling.

Australia’s premier spinner Nathan Lyon who had looked threatening throughout the series, was the wrecker-in-chief, picking a remarkable eight-wicket haul to take the Kangaroos on the brink of a rare win in India.

When play resumes on Day 3, Australia would need 76 runs to claim a famous win in the subcontinent after the Indians got out for 163 in their second innings.

Nathan Lyon, arguably the best off-spinner Australia has ever produced, outsmarted India’s star-studded line-up with his guile, trajectory, and spin to grab a match-defining 8/64 on Thursday.

After stumps on Day 2, an ecstatic Nathan Lyon spoke about his tactics against Indian batters and how he achieved so much spin where the home team’s spinners failed to do so.