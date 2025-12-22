The Carolina Panthers are one step closer to the NFC South title after Week 16. Quarterback Bryce Young led his squad to a massive 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, the Panthers are No. 1 in the division. And according to cornerback Jaycee Horn, Carolina is a team no one wants to see.

Young had a solid game on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He threw for 191 yards on 21 completions, tossing two touchdowns in the process. He added 20 yards on the ground, as well. The Panthers signal-caller made the plays he's needed to make over the last several weeks. According to Horn, his play is the reason Carolina is dangerous in the postseason.

“Look at our games. No matter who the opponent is, especially the way we finish. Especially with (Young). If it's close in the fourth quarter, he's gonna go end it. We're a team built on resiliency,” the Panthers star said, via Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte.

The Panthers had a rough start to the season, getting off to a 1-3 record. However, Carolina has played rather well since, going 7-4 and putting themselves in the conversation for the playoffs in the NFC.

Young has played a significant role in Carolina's rise this season. He entered play Sunday having completed 65% of his passes since Week 5 against the New England Patriots. He has thrown for 1417 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Carolina is 6-3 with Young under center in this span.

The Panthers control their own destiny in the NFC South. But they have a big matchup ahead of them in Week 17. Carolina plays host to Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks on December 28.