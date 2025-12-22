The Detroit Lions suffered a brutal loss on Sunday evening to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, their playoff hopes are hanging by an even weaker thread than they were before the game kicked off. However, Dan Campbell and his men could not have envisioned a more chaotic finish to this game.

Detroit had a chance to win the game on the final play. Jared Goff threw a completed pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was stopped short of the goal line. Before being tackled, he flipped it back to Goff, who ran it in for a touchdown. However, the score did not count due to an offensive pass interference call on St. Brown. This ended the game, condemning Detroit to its second straight loss.

After the game, Campbell was visibly dejected. He spoke about the opportunity to win the game at the end. But he reiterated that the reason this sort of ending was possible in the first place was due to his team's performance in the first three quarters.

“It's just too little too late. We just didn't make enough plays. I don't even want to get into (the penalties.) It's not going to change anything. We still lost,” the Lions head coach said, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Detroit had actually seemingly taken the lead a few plays before this. Goff threw a touchdown to St. Brown earlier in the drive. However, this was called back for offensive pass interference on rookie Isaac TeSlaa.

The Lions are now 8-7 on the season, and can still finish with a winning record. However, they will need to at least win each of their remaining two games to have a chance at the playoffs. Detroit is in action on Christmas Day when they travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings.