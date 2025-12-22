The Los Angeles Lakers spotlight followed Bronny James into the G-League on Sunday night, and he delivered under it. Earlier this season, after earning his first career start, James stepped into another proving ground. Facing Victor Oladipo, Bronny’s fans had plenty to watch as the South Bay Lakers battled the Wisconsin Herd. What unfolded felt bigger than a box score. It was Lakers development meeting real competition, with James embracing a long night and answering it.

Bronny James finished with 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes. Along the way, he shot 6-of-13 from the field and posted a plus-six impact. Throughout the night, the pace stayed high. The reads stayed sharp. Even against Oladipo’s experience and physical defense, Bronny didn’t rush. Rather, he moved the ball early, attacked when lanes opened, and stayed composed late. Under the G-League lights, it looked like growth, not survival.

Bronny James vs. Victor Oladipo in the G-League tonight: 15 points

5 assists

3 rebounds

6/13 FG

+6 +/-

34 minutes (via @SLAMonline) pic.twitter.com/pphnJ09EKS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 22, 2025

Assigned to the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 20, Bronny has used these minutes as a classroom. Since then, through six G-League games, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Of course, the turnovers remain part of the learning curve. So does the responsibility. Even so, nights like this show why the Lakers want him here, not hidden.

A night that signaled something bigger for the Lakers

The win belonged to more than one name. Along the way, RJ Davis poured in 25 points and nine assists off the bench. At the same time, Kobe Bufkin added 23 points and four assists. Still, the headliner stayed clear. Bronny James shared the floor with Victor Oladipo and didn’t fade. He competed, directed traffic, and stayed on the floor.

Bronny James and RJ Davis led the South Bay Lakers to a win over Victor Oladipo and the Wisconsin Herd 🔥👀 @nbagleague 🚨 RJ Davis: 25 PTS and 9 AST off the bench

🚨 Kobe Bufkin: 23 PTS and 4 AST

🚨 Bronny James: 15 PTS and 5 AST pic.twitter.com/OU2nAhZH0S — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 22, 2025

That context matters. Oladipo has lived through playoff pressure and NBA scrutiny. Yet, Bronny met him without blinking. As a result, the crowd felt it. In response, the bench reacted. Over time, small moments stacked into belief.

This is what the G-League is supposed to be. Pressure without hiding. Reps with meaning. For Los Angeles, the question now grows louder. If Bronny James keeps answering nights like this, how soon does the Lakers start calling his name?