Rohit Sharma’s reply to Shikhar Dhawan question is pure gold

Earlier this week, ex-India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha backed Shikhar Dhawan to make it to the national team squad for next year’s ODI World Cup despite KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan being preferred as Rohit Sharma’s opening partners of late. Shikhar Dhawan is no longer a part of India’s Test and T20I squads, but in the 50-over format, he’s still among the best performers in the format. He featured in India’s 2-1 series triumph against England in the United Kingdom and just powered the Men in Blue to a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies. Pragyan Ojha claimed that skipper Rohit Sharma holds Shikhar Dhawan in high regard and wants him to partner him at the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

“I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see what is happening to them. He’s in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now, when the seniors are not there and he is just playing one format. He’s the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better… he is trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because they both have very good partnerships,” Pragyan Ojha told veteran Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View. “They have both done a brilliant job together. I think in world cricket they are third or fourth [sic: fourth highest in ODIs as an opening pair] and Rohit believes that if someone is consistently performing or has done really well over the years, he can’t be discarded. Rohit definitely gives you that cushion and it’s a good thing, because in ICC events, you need that little bit of experience. Rohit has said this and he is sticking to it. I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change,” Pragyan Ojha added. “Rohit has said this and he is sticking to it. I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change. I think he’s in a pretty good space, he is fit, and that is the benchmark. You can’t just fool around with not being fit,” Pragyan Ojha pointed out.

Pragyan Ojha’s remarks came amid Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant run in the Caribbean, where he scored 97, 13, and 58 in the three ODIs against the West Indies, playing a key role in the team’s 3-0 whitewash of the home side in the absence of senior men like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are among the most successful pairs in Indian cricket history in ODIs. They are behind the legendary combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, having scored 5125 runs in tandem in the 50-over format. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have also been involved in 18-century partnerships and 15 half-century stands, with their latest three-figure association coming a couple of weeks ago in England at The Oval in London.

Rohit Sharma was rested for the three ODI matches against Nicholas Pooran’s men and landed in the Caribbean earlier this week. Upon his arrival, a reporter asked Rohit Sharma if his friendship with Shikhar Dhawan helps the duo on the field.

“You old friend Pragyan Ojha has commented that the way Tendulkar and Ganguly’ professional relationship turned into a friendship by opening the innings together, Shikhar and you have part of a friendship too. Tell us something about it?,” veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar asked the captain of the India cricket team.

When Rohit Sharma was told about Pragyan Ojha’s views about Shikhar Dhawan, the India captain was left surprised, because it came as news to him that the tweaker had turned into a commentator.

“Pragyan? Pragyan aaj kal commentary karne laga hai kya? Sahi hai, chalo achhi baat hai (Pragyan? Has he started doing commentary? Well, alright, it’s good),” Rohit Sharma said in response to the question.

Rohit Sharma then spoke about Shikhar Dhawan’s chances of securing a place in the Team India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“See, whenever we play, whoever is the partner, we all try – not just I and Shikhar – that the understanding remains good, and that transforms into a good friendship off the field. On the field, obviously, all the players come together to play but off the field also, it is important that all the players stay together, have fun, pull each other’s legs and that is what lifts the environment of the team. So that is also one of our areas of focus as to how we keep the atmosphere light and enjoy because you won’t get this opportunity enough,” Rohit Sharma said.

Even former India stumper Saba Karim believes that Shikhar Dhawan will be part of the Rohit Sharma-led side for the 50-over World Cup next year.