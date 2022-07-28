Ex-New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris makes ‘cheap’ statement on Virat Kohli

Former New Zealand cricket star Scott Styris feels ex-India captain Virat Kohli will not gain much if he decides to tour Zimbabwe next month. Instead, Virat Kohli has been advised to take a long break from the sport to recharge his batteries which will help him in regaining his lost touch with the bat.

Scott Styris also believes that Virat Kohli may hit a “cheap hundred” against Zimbabwe in Harare, which may improve his confidence at the time but doesn’t do any good for his batting form in the long run.

“Firstly, I loved hearing what a selector goes through in the process that they don’t just simply pick a team or pick the best players. There’s a real methodology around how they go about putting a team together. I can tell you there are plenty of times I wish I could have a conversation with our selectors back here in New Zealand about certain things,” Scott Styris told Sports18. “So, I loved hearing that, but I’m with you a hundred percent. I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli. I’d love to see him take a complete break from the game for a little while and come back. Asked the question as selectors and coach Rahul Dravid, I think he’s got a big part to plan as to how much preparation time you need to be at a hundred percent when the world cup starts and then work backward from there and then build that schedule that Saba was talking about,” Scott Styris added. “So yeah, Zimbabwe, I’d forget about it because I don’t necessarily think there’s a lot to gain from him. He might score a cheap hundred, which goes great for confidence, but doesn’t necessarily change too much moving forward because I still believe he’s the key man for India,” Scott Styris explained.

Virat Kohli has been going through an extended dry spell with the bat. During the recent tour of England, the former India captain managed to score just 76 runs in his six outings in a Test match, and two ODIs and T20Is each.

While he perished at scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against the Three Lions in Edgbaston, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 1 and 11 in the T20I games in Birmingham and Trent Bridge.

Though he missed the first clash of the ODI series because of a groin injury, he didn’t succeed in changing his fortunes in the remaining two 50-over matches as he registered a total of 33 runs, making 16 and 17 at the Lord’s and Old Trafford respectively.

Before that, Virat Kohli had a horror run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he could score only 341 runs at a mediocre average of 22.73 in 16 games in the tournament.

Virat Kohli last made a century in any form of international cricket in the historic Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Earlier, former India stumper Saba Karim had shared similar sentiments.