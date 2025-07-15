Another year, another offseason filled with optimism for the New York Jets.

This time, the Jets are pinning their hopes on quarterback Justin Fields, who agreed to a two-year contract worth $40 million this offseason. He will take over under center from veteran Aaron Rodgers, who had an eventful two-season stint in New York.

There were high hopes for Fields when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 11th overall pick in 2021. He, however, found little success in three years and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He also didn't go far in his brief stop, although he averaged a career-high passing percentage of 65.8%.

Now with the Jets, the 26-year-old signal-caller could get a major opportunity. For NFL.com's Grant Gordon, the former Ohio State star could even become the Jets' first-ever MVP.

“Not even Hall of Famer Joe Willie Namath earned an MVP. Perhaps Justin Skyler Fields could be the first Jet to do so. Fields is set to start for his third NFL club since the Bears took him at 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In Chicago, he showcased rushing ability from the QB spot more dynamic than any signal-caller in the league not named Lamar Jackson,” wrote Gordon.

“If Fields can rediscover that rushing vigor, find peak passing bliss in Tanner Engstrand’s offense, and most imperatively guide New York to a playoff berth after 14 long years without one, well, maybe an MVP isn’t out of the question.”

Aside from Fields, Gordon also mentioned Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, and Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, among others, as possible history-makers for their respective squads.

While it may be quite premature for Fields, especially since it's his maiden run with the Jets, it's not totally implausible. The Jets only tallied five wins last season.

The last time the team made it to the playoffs was in 2010, when Fields was only 11 years old. But miracles do happen in sports. Yes, even for the Jets.