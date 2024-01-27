The Royals added a former All-Star in MLB free agency.

The Kansas City Royals and former All-Star Adam Frazier are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Frazier signing continues a rather aggressive free agency for a Royals team that has been stuck in a rebuild over the past few seasons. They have also made moves to bolster the roster via trades.

The Royals are not exactly ready to compete for a World Series just yet. It is refreshing to see the team trying to build a winning roster, though. Kansas City is developing a core of players around budding star Bobby Witt Jr.

Adding Frazier provides an element of veteran depth on the roster. The 32-year-old has played for both contending ball clubs and rebuilding teams, so he will be ready to help Kansas City.

Frazier began his big league career in 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He immediately displayed signs of promise as a reliable offensive weapon from the left-side of the plate. He consistently hit over .270 with Pittsburgh from 2016-2019 before struggling during the shortened 2020 season, as many players did.

However, Frazier rebounded in 2021 and was selected to the All-Star team after slashing .324/.388/.448/.836 with the Pirates across 98 games played. The Pirates were rebuilding, however, so they traded him to the San Diego Padres. Frazier has since played with the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles, but has not been able to replicate his All-Star first-half that he had with the Pirates.

Regardless, he's a proven veteran who will help this young up-and-coming Royals ball club. He also offers defensive versatility, previously playing both second base and in the outfield.