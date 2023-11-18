The Atlanta Braves have traded Kyle Wright to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for former first round pick Jackson Kowar.

The Atlanta Braves have made another trade with the Kansas City Royals. The NL East champions are sending right-hander Kyle Wright to KC in exchange for former first-round pick Jackson Kowar, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

This isn't a huge surprise considering Wright is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Royals are rebuilding and clearly have no issue with taking a guy who could potentially help them down the road. The Braves traded Nick Anderson to the Royals earlier in the day, a deal that did come out of nowhere. In return, they got cash.

Wright only pitched 31 innings in 2023 but was poor, compiling a 6.97 ERA and 1-3 record. In 2022, the ex-Vanderbilt star did enjoy a fantastic campaign though, going 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts. He actually led the entire Majors in wins. That means something.

At 28, there are still some good years ahead for Wright once he gets healthy. As for Kowar, he pitched in relief for the Royals this past season, compiling a 6.43 ERA in 23 appearances. Kowar could find himself some type of role in the Braves bullpen, depending on how many injuries they deal with next year.

Atlanta made a pretty good move here because Wright couldn't help them in 24′ and Kowar does have some potential and has shown the ability to rack up the strikeouts. While his control isn't great, Kowar's fastball consistently sits in the high 90s. Perhaps he can really find his best self with the Braves.