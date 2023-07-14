Like all other NFL teams, the Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Seahawks have a talented group of players, a few may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Seahawks' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Seattle Seahawks training camp is set to begin on July 24, 2023. The team's biggest priority is to evaluate its roster and prepare for the upcoming season. However, the Seahawks could also benefit from making a move in free agency to fill out their roster before training camp. We know that this team is already strong on offense, with Noah Fant and Will Dissly at tight end and Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet at running back. Seattle is an offensive-minded team at this point. Despite that, they do have a big need on the defensive line. We'll see if the Seahawks completely double down on their offense or try to balance things out by adding depth to their defense.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Seahawks will hope to contend for a playoff spot in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Seahawks' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

1. Quandre Diggs

Safety Quandre Diggs has declined due to injuries in recent years, particularly an ankle injury in 2022. Of course, he has been trying to compensate for the absence of Jamal Adams, who has underperformed after signing a big contract. Adams is considered one of the worst trades in recent memory. In fact, Diggs is now carrying a heavier load. However, cutting Adams is not a straightforward option due to his influence in the locker room and the significant dead money associated with his contract. For use, Diggs' position remains up in the air. The reality is he still needs a strong training camp to secure his role. Remember that the Seahawks also signed Julian Love. He is a former Giants safety, who could potentially take the starting position from Diggs or Adams.

The Quandre Diggs INT that helped send the @Seahawks to the playoffs. 🔥 @qdiggs6 pic.twitter.com/8bOlGHapAS — NFL (@NFL) July 12, 2023

2. Griffin Hebert

Undrafted free agent Griffin Hebert, a former Louisiana Tech tight end, may be released without receiving a proper opportunity with the Seahawks. Keep in mind that this team already has starting tight end Noah Fant and veteran Will Dissly. Both play prominent roles and receive a significant number of targets. Colby Parkinson, a fourth-round pick from 2020, is likely to secure the third spot. The Seahawks are unlikely to keep more than three tight ends. Now, even if they did, Tyler Mabry would be the next choice. As such, Hebert has an extremely slim chance of making the team.

3. John Hall

Seattle's wide receiver corps was already formidable with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett forming one of the best duos in football. However, the 2023 NFL Draft brought Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State. He just adds to their abundance of talent at the position. Remember also that Geno Smith is expected to have a more impressive year in 2023 following his breakout performance in 2022. Behind the top three receivers, the Seahawks have Dee Eskridge, a second-round pick from 2021, who is waiting for his opportunity to shine. And then there are Cody Thompson and Dareke Young, who are veteran options.

Beyond that, the depth chart includes six more wide receivers, including four undrafted free agents from this year. Given this context, John Hall from Northwood is unlikely to make the team due to the crowded competition. His best chance would be securing a spot on the practice squad. However, even that would require surpassing several other candidates.

Looking Ahead

The Seattle Seahawks are entering the 2023 NFL season with a strong roster that surprised a lot of people last year. They might take another big leap this coming season, too. The team is expected to have a strong offense, with Noah Fant and Will Dissly at tight end, Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet at running back, and Geno Smith under center. However, they could still benefit from making a move in free agency to fill out their roster before the season begins. Take note that the Seahawks will be looking to build on their success from the previous season and make a deep playoff run in 2023. With a strong roster and a focus on improving their defense, the Seahawks have the potential to be a top team in the league this season.