After spending the first four seasons with the New York Giants, former fourth-round pick Julian Love chose to move on in free agency.

After testing out the free agent market, Julian Love opted to join the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million.

On Thursday, Love spoke with reporters about joining the Seahawks.

“After I met Coach (Pete) Carroll and everybody in the building, it just felt comfortable. I think that is the biggest stressor of free agency, the unknown. I don’t know the people in the organization for the most part, but meeting them and getting to know them, it was clear cut, I knew I was supposed to be there,” said Julian Love via Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

“I am always looking for the ability to grow. I feel like this past year I was just scratching the surface of the player I can be in this league and so throughout free agency, I just wanted an opportunity to be at a place where that was possible.”

Julian Love then spoke on the role that Pete Carroll played in his decision to sign with the team. “He was kind of going in and out of talking ball and I love that. That’s the kind of the player and learner that I am, so before you knew it, within five minutes of being in his office, we were at the computer going over tape. That’s what it was. I was just watching tape with him, picking his brain, and him picking my brain. That is where the reassurance came from.”

In 2022, Julian Love saw his role in the Giants secondary expand significantly. With more playing time, he set career-highs across the board, recording 124 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, five defended passes and two interceptions over 16 games.

Now with his arrival in Seattle, Love joins a secondary that is full of talent. It appears that he is ready to make an impact with his new team.