The Ohio State Buckeyes have a great one in Jeremiah Smith, who already got a stamp of approval from former Ohio State football star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba is no longer with Ohio State football after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and getting subsequently selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round (20th overall). He left a big hole on the offense of the Buckeyes, but the team also still has the likes of Marvin Harrison and Julian Fleming as great options at the wide receiver position. Smith will be the next man up in 2024 when he kicks off his collegiate career. If Smith turns out to be the kind of player many expect him to be, then Ohio State football will definitely be just fine in the passing attack beyond the upcoming season.

Smith-Njigba played for three years with the Buckeyes, but he was limited by injury to only three games in the 2022 college football season. In 23 games for Ohio State football, Smith-Njigba amassed 1,698 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 receptions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith-Njigba carried with him in the NFL Draft the potential to become a superstar in the pros. Of course, being one is going to be easier said than done, but it's not that hard to imagine him becoming a huge threat right away on offense with the Seahawks in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Back in the 2022 college football season, the Buckeyes ranked second in the nation with 44.2 points per game and ninth with over 490 total yards per contest.