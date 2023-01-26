Pakistan batter Khurram Manzoor was brutally trolled following his claim that he was a better player than ex-India skipper Virat Kohli.

“I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever is there in the top 10, I am the world no.1, after me stands Kohli. My conversion rate in List A cricket is better than him,” Khurram Manzoor said on Nadir Ali’s YouTube channel. “He scores a century every six innings. I score a century in every 5.68 innings. And based on my average of 53, over the last 10 years, I am ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket,” Khurram Manzoor added.

Khurram Manzoor’s tall claims, however, don’t appear to be true as he made 7922 runs in 166 List A matches at an average of 53.52. His figures in those games also include 27 centuries.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has amassed 14251 runs in 305 List A games at an average of 56.55, which is much higher than Khurram Manzoor’s. Besides, Virat Kohli has 50 tons to his name in such games, 23 more than the Pakistan batter.

Khurram Manzoor’s self-praise didn’t go down with Virat Kohli supporters who mocked him on social media.

Some poked fun at him, declaring that the people who play on the terrace of their homes, have much better statistics than Virat Kohli and hence they should be declared as the modern-day greats.

"I've scored 300 centuries in Bakra Premier League 3 times more than sachin's overall career 100s , yet I get ignored and nobody selects me" — GAUSS 【🦁KING KOHLI STAN】 (@Stan_Kohli74) January 25, 2023

I have 14 double centuries in Kukreja Complex test series in just 25 matches and have 5450 runs with 115 average which is more than Sir Don Bradman still BCCI is not selected me in ICT 😭😭😭😔😔 — MS Dhoni Fan (@82of53MCG) January 25, 2023

Despite scoring Centuries after centuries in my dreams, @BCCI is not at all selecting me. How much centuries should I score to knock on the door? — Crickology (@TheNewIndia47) January 25, 2023

had a wonderful record during my prime days in the 'courtyard league'. The number of centuries I scored was countless.Yet, I was ignored by the selectors. I felt so hopeless and decided to retire from all formats of the game. I can feel you man! — Gopikrishnan V (@GopikrishnanV5) January 25, 2023

I have 70 ball 300, 95 ball 400 and 116 ball 500 in gully cricket.

I have the record of scoring 16 consecutive sixes in gully cricket.

I have taken double hatricks numerous times(data lost)

Yet I have been continuously ignored by the selectors 😔 — zoolslakak (@KundanKrishnav) January 25, 2023

Besides the Indian cricket team’s admirers, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt lashed out at Khurram Manzoor for stating that he was the best batter in the world, ahead of Virat Kohli.

“He said that his conversion rate in better than Kohli in List A cricket, which is fair enough. But, one thing is missing here; Kohli has played more than 250 games (in ODIs), and has better conversion rate in international cricket. You can’t draw a comparison here as there is no international cricket is miles ahead of domestic cricket. It’s irrelevant,” Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel while highlighting the 34-year-old Indian star’s daunting record in international cricket.

Earlier, this month, Virat Kohli broke a slew of world records during his masterful unbeaten 166-run-knock off 110 deliveries against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli now has 20 Player of the Series awards to his name in international cricket, the same as Sachin Tendulkar. If we bifurcate their numbers further, Virat Kohli has claimed 3 Man of the Series trophies in Tests, 10 in ODIs, and 7 in T20Is.

Talking about the Little Master’s figures, he grabbed 5 in red-ball cricket while the other 15 came in the 50-over format. He won none in T20Is.

With his 166 not out against the islanders, Virat Kohli now has the most unbeaten 150+ scores (5) in the history of ODIs.

The ton was his 21st at home in the second-longest format of the sport, taking him clear of Sachin Tendulkar’s previous tally of 20.

During his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot among the highest run-getters in ODIs.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the quickest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket – a milestone he achieved in just 259 innings. On the other hand, the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar needed 431 innings to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka, making him the first man to score that many tons against a single team in ODIs. Previously, Virat Kohli had made nine centuries each against Sri Lanka and West Indies, while Sachin Tendulkar had scored the same number of tons against Australia.

With 12,809 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

After his stunning display against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, the premier India batter was expected to continue his rich vein of form against New Zealand.

But it turned out to be a quiet series for him as Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner troubled him throughout the three matches, dismissing him for scores of 8 and 11 in the first two games. Virat Kohli seemed to be struggling with Mitchell Santner’s loop, dip, turn and bounce. This was perhaps the reason that he was once bowled and then got stumped on his bowling.

Even in the third and final ODI in Indore, the Delhi-born batter failed to put up a big score on the board, falling for 36 off 27 deliveries.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. He will now return to action next month when India will face Australia in a four-match Test series to seal their place in the World Test Championship final in England in June.

The first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9.