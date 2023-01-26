Virat Kohli’s animated gesture to “Sara, Sara” chants directed at India opener Shubman Gill after his Indore heroics sent fans into a frenzy.

Virat Kohli’s on-field antics came after spectators teased Shubman Gill by shouting “Sara, Sara” at the Holkar Stadium.

On seeing this, even Virat Kohli couldn’t control his emotions and burst into laughter.

How Indore crowd teased #ShubmanGill on calling SARA .. SARA .. on ground even #ViratKohli couldn't able to control his laugh. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uzISeW2WdO — Ritik Sharma (@imritik45) January 25, 2023

हमारी भाभी कैसी हो, Sara भाभी जैसी हो Virat Kohli's reaction to Indore Crowd 🤣pic.twitter.com/cLgRzCEgqz — Shashank Sharma (@topedge_cricket) January 25, 2023

Ever since Shubman Gill began dazzling cricket fans around the world with his stunning batting display, especially during India’s recent contests against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, “Sara, Sara” chants have become a regular fixture in stadiums.

After Indian cricket supporters were heard screaming “Sara, Sara” at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, similar calls were made in the third ODI against the Kiwis in Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been linked with both Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan, the daughters of Sachin Tendulkar and Saif Ali Khan, respectively.

In the past, the 23-year-old cricketer appeared regularly on Sara Tendulkar’s Instagram profile. Of late, he has been clicked with Sara Ali Khan.

The game saw Shubman Gill score his third ODI century in four matches, helping India to a 90-run triumph over the Black Caps.

Continuing his outstanding form in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill smashed his fourth ODI century against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. This was also his second ton in the series against the Black Caps following his blistering double hundred in the first match in Hyderabad last week.

For the unversed, this was Shubman Gill’s third three-figure score in his last four ODIs after hitting 116 against Sri Lanka in the final ODI and 208 against the Kiwis in the series opener.

Gill was aggressive from the outset, taking the New Zealand bowlers on from ball one. With loads of runs behind him in recent memory, the youngster started hitting the ball with brute force right from the start of the Indian innings, taking almost every New Zealand bowler to the cleaners.

Carrying on with his splendid run, the India batter cruised to his half-century in just 33 deliveries, before reaching his fourth ODI hundred sometime later. His knock of 112 was laced with 13 boundaries and five huge sixes.

Last Wednesday, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

Shubman Gill’s dominant displays in recent times have made him the toast of the cricketing fraternity. The Punjab-born batter, however, has credited Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for having a positive impact on his young career.