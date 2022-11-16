Published November 16, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 5 min read

India captain Rohit Sharma is being roasted online after he shared a post for Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons,” Kieron Pollard said in a statement on Twitter.

Kieron Pollard also revealed that while he will not feature in the MI line-up as a player, he has agreed to become the franchise’s batting coach for the next season.

Immediately after Kieron Pollard’s announcement, his social media feed was filled with congratulatory messages with many past and current MI players paying tribute to the West Indies cricketer.

But it was Rohit Sharma’s message that raised eyebrows.

“Big man, big impact and always played with heart. A true MI legend Kieron Pollard,” Rohit wrote on Instagram as he posted a photo of himself with the explosive batter.

Soon, Rohit Sharma’s tribute to Kieron Pollard began trending on social media as Indian cricket’s supporters ripped into him for not posting anything about the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup campaign which ended in a semifinal defeat.

Fans even alleged that Rohit Sharma kept his franchise Mumbai Indians above the country as he was concerned about winning the IPL but not an ICC event.

Shameless captain can't tweet for India semi final loss but he got time to post about Pollard's retirement not my captain 😤 https://t.co/iqbpvDQbHz — Savyasachi࿗ (@Savyasanchi_) November 15, 2022

This is why Rohit deserved to bash left n right, no post on India wc exit but shamelessly posting for franchise cricket, shameless 🤮🤮 https://t.co/ky9HpHPJGx — single boy rk👑 (@samarth20233823) November 16, 2022

Indian cricket ke liye post kaha h?? Rohit loves mi team more than ict. https://t.co/XIKOXg2H34 — Λ 🇮🇳 (@KohliCrews) November 15, 2022

Shameless can't tweet for India loss but can tweet for Pollard's retirement — Gαυтαм (@ItzGauti18) November 15, 2022

Time For Choakit To Take Retirement Like Pollard — no name (@saifuEP) November 15, 2022

He didn't post anything for India, shameless person — 18.5 *Shot of an Emperor* (@69without9) November 15, 2022

M@d@rch0d pr semifinal mein harne ke baad ek post nhi kiya gya. — Ayush Dhiman (@ayushman_bhava_) November 15, 2022

Blood boiling stuffff bc aur lagta h kya jis bande ke liye IPL> international vo roya hoga dressing room me? — Ashu (@Ashu15568179) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain ripped into Rohit Sharma and India head coach Rahul Dravid for the Asian side’s failure to win the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. After surviving a couple of scares during the group stage, India eventually progressed to the semifinals of the tournament.

However, they were no match to a rampaging England there as Jos Buttler and his men went on to bulldoze their way to a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.

England subsequently trounced Pakistan in the final to become the first team in cricket history to hold the 50-over and T20 World Cup at the same time and Nasser Hussain blamed India’s conservative approach for the loss.

Nasser Hussain also added that while India’s batters, especially their openers were playing aggressive cricket in bilaterals, in ICC events they were back batting in their old fashion being conservative in the initial few overs.

Nasser Hussain suggested that India now needed an Eoin Morgan type of character to learn the art of aggression on the field because the kind of cricket they were playing will not help them in winning ICC competitions.

“I had even asked Ravi Shastri, who was the coach of that team (in the last T20 World Cup) and he said ‘we played pretty timid cricket’ with the bat and that’s got to change. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid came to change that, and they did it in bilaterals, they did it against England. Suryakumar Yadav smashed it around Trent Bridge, got a brilliant 115 (117 off 55). But then, you’ve got to take it into a game, where you know that if you lose, the sort of criticism you are going to get. The first time they took that into a knockout game, they slid back into their old style of being 66 for 2 in 10 overs,” Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. “India is still a massive force. You look at their team on paper. You look at the players they could’ve picked. It’s a bit like England. There were a couple of blows like most sides had, like Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja being injured. But, when it comes to knockout games, the approach needs to change. There’s talk about younger guns coming through but it’s not the players, but the mindset,” Nasser Hussain added. “They need an Eoin Morgan-type character to go in there and say play carefree cricket. 20 overs, go and smash it as much as you can for 20 overs. Play like you play in the IPL and smash it. Do it for India and don’t worry about the noise. Shut out the noise and we’ll back if you are bowled out for 120,” he stressed.

Before Nasser Hussain, former India pacer Atul Wassan too tore into Rohit Sharma’s poor leadership and even went as far as to say that he should be sacked as the national team’s skipper.