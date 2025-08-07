The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are preparing for the upcoming season with big hopes of reaching the National Championship once again. Only this time, the program hopes to win after suffering a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. At the very least, the quarterback position might be something the team can lean on, as Kirk Herbstreit reveals he's a believer.

Herbstreit, who is 55 years old, hyped up Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr at the Personnel and Recruiting Symposium event this week, according to John Brice of Footballscoop.com. The popular college football analyst doesn't go into specifics, but admits that he is ultimately impressed with Carr and looks forward to his upcoming season.

“Man, Notre Dame, there's something about this CJ Carr,” said Herbstreit. “I'm super-high on him.”

Carr is entering just his second season at Notre Dame, where he served as the backup quarterback in the 2024-25 campaign. He's slated to be the starter next season, putting him in a big spot to play for one of the top football programs in the nation. He's unproven, but as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, the sky is the limit for the Fighting Irish quarterback.

Although Kirk Herbstreit seemingly loves what he's hearing about the Notre Dame quarterback, Carr is going to have a tough test in his first game of the regular season. The Fighting Irish are set to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the season opener, which should be a fun contest throughout.

The program has several key matchups on the schedule this season, including Texas A&M, Boise State, and USC. It's not the most difficult schedule, but overall, CJ Carr should be tested throughout the regular season. It likely helps that Notre Dame is independent and does not belong to any conference in the college football landscape.

More NCAA Football News
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks to a radio personality during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze reveals what Tigers must improve after sluggish practiceJosh Davis ·
The North Carolina Tar Heels defensive line and Oregon Ducks offensive line before the snap during the second half of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
Bill Belichick gives murky update on North Carolina football’s D-line competitionScotty White ·
Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Tyseer Denmark (4) high-fives Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin during warmups prior to facing the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Why James Franklin is ‘proud’ of his tenure with Penn State footballScotty White ·
Colorado coach Warren Sapp motivates Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Warren Sapp shares eye-opening claim ahead of 2nd season with ColoradoLorenzo J Reyna ·
California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) runs with the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Oklahoma football news: Jaydn Ott gets ‘minor’ injury updateJake Faigus ·
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Nebraska DB coach raves about culture under Matt RhuleZachary Draves ·