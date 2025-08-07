The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are preparing for the upcoming season with big hopes of reaching the National Championship once again. Only this time, the program hopes to win after suffering a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. At the very least, the quarterback position might be something the team can lean on, as Kirk Herbstreit reveals he's a believer.

Herbstreit, who is 55 years old, hyped up Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr at the Personnel and Recruiting Symposium event this week, according to John Brice of Footballscoop.com. The popular college football analyst doesn't go into specifics, but admits that he is ultimately impressed with Carr and looks forward to his upcoming season.

“Man, Notre Dame, there's something about this CJ Carr,” said Herbstreit. “I'm super-high on him.”

Carr is entering just his second season at Notre Dame, where he served as the backup quarterback in the 2024-25 campaign. He's slated to be the starter next season, putting him in a big spot to play for one of the top football programs in the nation. He's unproven, but as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, the sky is the limit for the Fighting Irish quarterback.

Although Kirk Herbstreit seemingly loves what he's hearing about the Notre Dame quarterback, Carr is going to have a tough test in his first game of the regular season. The Fighting Irish are set to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the season opener, which should be a fun contest throughout.

The program has several key matchups on the schedule this season, including Texas A&M, Boise State, and USC. It's not the most difficult schedule, but overall, CJ Carr should be tested throughout the regular season. It likely helps that Notre Dame is independent and does not belong to any conference in the college football landscape.