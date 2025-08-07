The storied USC football team is looking to rebound for 2025 after a substandard 2024 campaign. They are doing so in part by getting the most out of the incoming freshmen.

One of those is DT Floyd Boucard out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. On Wednesday, USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua sang the praises of Boucard, per Connor Morrissette of 24/7 Sports.

Essentially, he said that Boucard has the stamina and strength to fill in for the likes of Keeshawn Silver and Jah Jarrett run out of gas.

“Floyd Boucard is a freshman with a huge upside,” USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua said ahead of fall camp. “He's so athletic, and he has good feet. Obviously, we have our big guys in Keeshawn [Silver] and Jah Jarrett, but we have guys where if those two are out of breath, there are guys that are strong enough and good enough to fill in. Floyd is versatile. He's in that mix.”

Boucard, a native of Montreal, Quebec, is a three-star recruit and was ranked 57th 57th-best player in the state of Florida by ESPN. Additionally, he was nominated for the 2024 Player of the Year in South Carolina.

Before joining Miami Central, he played at Mobile Christian in Mobile, Alabama. In 2023, he led the Leopards to a 15-0 record en route to the Alabama 3A state championship. He had 85 tackles, 27 for a loss, and 11 sacks.

Last October, Boucard committed to USC.

Where Floyd Boucard fits into the USC system

Under coach Lincoln Riley, player development is everything. In turn, he and his staff will be looking to bolster the skills of the freshmen sooner rather than later.

Plus, the Trojans are racking up the recruits with NIL deals being a significant factor. Altogether, a system in which a player with potential such as Boucard can thrive.

Already, he has stood out amongst one of the most crowded positions on the team.