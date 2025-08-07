The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to capture the NFC South for the fifth consecutive season in 2025. The team is in the throes of training camp right now, as their first preseason matchup versus the Tennessee Titans fast approaches. Ahead of that matchup, the Buccaneers released an unofficial depth chart. While the chart didn't contain too many surprises, there were a couple that caught fans' eyes.

The competition between veteran Jamel Dean and rookie Benjamin Morrison looks to have a leader in the clubhouse, as Dean is still listed with the starting defense. Morrison has been dealing with some hamstring issues, but he's impressed so far in camp when healthy. Dean is looking to prove that he's still worth the high salary being paid by the Bucs. Regardless, both Dean and Morrison will likely see a lot of snaps as they play alongside Zyon McCollum on the other side.

The bigger surprise is on offense. Many fans know about Tampa Bay's top four wide receivers of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. The four of them will likely take the bulk of the snaps at wideout as long as they remain healthy. However, there are other options on the roster. Veteran Sterling Shepard is one such option, as he has a strong relationship with Baker Mayfield.

Yet, Shepard was surprisingly listed as a third stringer on the first depth chart. Ahead of him? Fellow veteran Trey Palmer, who hasn't really impressed so far in Tampa Bay despite having a few chances, most notably last season. Also in front of Shepard is seventh round pick Tez Johnson, who was one of college football's most electric playmakers over the past couple of campaigns. Will Johnson and/or Palmer maintain their spots ahead of Shepard as the regular season draws ever closer?

Tez Johnson could carve out role with Buccaneers early on

After starting his collegiate career with the Troy Trojans, Johnson transferred to Oregon, where he starred with the Ducks. Although his first season in Eugene was better than his second, he was still a major threat for a team that contending for national championships. His junior year was especially prolific, as his close relationship with quarterback Bo Nix (now starting for the Denver Broncos) led to Johnson catching 86 balls for 1,182 yards and ten scores.

He didn't break the 1,000-yard plateau in 2024, but he still caught 83 passes and another ten touchdowns. Based on his size and speed, it feels like the slot would be the best spot for Johnson. Yet that shouldn't limit his impact. The former Duck is the type of player that can catch the ball on a quick slant, make a move and then he's off to the races.

That is a type of threat that the Buccaneers really don't have at the moment. Yes, Mike Evans can still stretch the field better than most, even at 32 years old. Chris Godwin will likely work in the slot as well, as he's especially adept at working in spaces in the middle of the field. As for McMillan and Egbuka? It's safe to say that new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard will use them as chess pieces as well.

Despite his seventh-round status, there is still a lot of excitement for what Johnson brings to the team. It wouldn't be surprising for him to pass Palmer as the primary punt returner as well. Whatever happens, one thing is for certain: while it's surprising to see both Johnson and Palmer in front of Shepard at the moment, don't be surprised to see Johnson have a big impact on the Bucs attack in 2025.