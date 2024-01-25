Fans exposed the "toxic" face of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik on the internet following his divorce from Sania Mirza and marriage to Sana Javed.

Fans exposed the “toxic” face of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on the internet following the news of his divorce from Sania Mirza and marriage to Sana Javed.

I didn't want to comment on someone's life, but I must say, please stay strong, @MirzaSania. We witnessed the toxicity of your ex-husband on the Pavilion show. My sympathies are with you. You trusted your husband, compromised even during… pic.twitter.com/KZOY1KmGTh — Maham Bukhari (@mbukhari2306) January 20, 2024

When "toxicity" meets "Chavval Panna" ..

Taking bets.. !

They will not be together by the end of 2025.. ! #SanaJaved #saniamirza#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/VeudtOjPW1 — Aiza Ali (@Arabela_Belaz) January 20, 2024

This happened after shocking details of Shoaib Malik's alleged affair with his now-wife Sana Javed emerged online as netizens continued to criticize the 41-year-old batter for cheating on Sania Mirza.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with rumors of Shoaib Malik's affair with Sana Javed while he was still married to Sania Mirza.

But a Pakistani media outlet has now backed the theory that Shoaib Malik did indeed cheat on Sania Mirza.

“Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been meeting for the last three years. At that time, Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. She met Shoaib Malik in Jeeto Pakistan. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed started meeting consecutively in the show. Also, let me tell you, Shoaib Malik used to put conditions before appearing in the shows that he will only come in the shows if Sana Javed will be invited as guest, no actor noticed this thing because Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. People were curious about Ayesha Omar, but the real reason was something else,” the report in the Pakistani channel Samaa TV revealed.

“Itni khamosi se ye talaq hui, itni khamoshi se ki jaise kisi mulk me aatmee mansooba jo hai wo paya tak pahuchaya jata hai, chup karke khamoshi se (it all happened so quietely that no one came to know about the separation, it was all very silent),” the report added.

Through his post on Instagram on Saturday, Shoaib Malik confirmed his wedding to Sana Javed, the star of romantic dramas like Khaani, Ruswai and Dunk.

Sharing pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed on the popular video and photo-sharing social network, Shoaib Malik wrote in the caption: “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs”.

The development took Twitter, now X, by storm as Shoaib Malik's announcement came amid swirling rumors about his relationship status with Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in her hometown of Hyderabad in 2012 and welcomed their only child, a son named Izhaan in 2018.

However, speculation about a divorce between the duo had surged in recent months after the pair was not seen in public together for years.

Last week, Sania Mirza gave fire to such speculations after she shared a cryptic post on social media, stating that divorce was “hard”.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Sania Mirza, a multiple-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles, wrote in her Instagram story.

After the news of Shoaib Malik's marriage with Sana Javed emerged, Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza broke his silence on the matter. He told media persons that her daughter had divorced the Pakistani batter and was no longer associated with him.

He informed the Indian press that Sania Mirza had given “khula” to Shoaib Malik. According to Islamic law, “khula” is a Muslim female's right to divorce her husband unilaterally.

It is worth noting that in the past Shoaib Malik had dismissed reports of his separation with Sania Mirza.

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don't get much time to live together). When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL. Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments. Neither I released a statement nor did she,” the 41-year-old veteran Pakistani cricketer told Geo News last year.

On Sunday, Sania Mirza made her first statement about her divorce from Shoaib Malik.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!

At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

Tensions over Shoaib Malik's third marriage seemed to have hit Pakistan cricketers as well as his former national teammate Shahid Afridi appeared to have mocked him while congratulating him for his wedding with Sana Javed.