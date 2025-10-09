The Milwaukee Brewers were not able to get the win against the Chicago Cubs in Game 3, and some would say it was because of the way they started. Quinn Priester started for the Brewers in this game, and the feeling was that he would be prepared to handle his business. Unfortunately, things did not go that way for him.

Priester's start only lasted 39 pitches and two outs after he gave up a four-run first inning to the Cubs. After the game, manager Pat Murphy shared his thoughts on what may have gone wrong with Priester.

“I think the moment got to him a little bit,” Murphy said via Jack Stern of Brewers Fanatic.

“I’m very frustrated with that first inning — [my] only inning,” Priester said via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Command wasn’t good. Stuff wasn’t coming out the way I wanted it to. Ultimately, it falls onto me to make an adjustment … to give us a chance. I didn’t do that today.