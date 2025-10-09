Throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynastic run, kicker Harrison Butker has been one of the most consistent and clutch players on the roster. Butker's leg has helped secure multiple playoff victories and Super Bowl titles, earning him a lucrative contract extension last season.

But that reliability has been missing in 2025.

Through five games, Butker has missed five total kicks, three field goals and two extra points, and committed an uncharacteristic late-game error in the loss to Jacksonville when he kicked the ball out of bounds, giving the Jaguars favorable field position for their game-winning drive. His overall field goal percentage stands at 76.9%, ranking 24th in the league, while his extra point conversion rate is at a league-low 84.6%.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are sticking with Harrison Butker

Despite the early-season struggles, the Chiefs' coaching staff is not pressing the panic button. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub acknowledged Butker’s inconsistency but expressed faith that he will regain his rhythm.

“We’re going to keep working,” Toub said. “Obviously, we don’t like misses, but we’re going to keep working to see if we can get more consistency.”

Head coach Andy Reid also dismissed concerns, using an unexpected comparison to describe Butker’s situation.

“Like any golfer, sometimes you’re hitting it good and other times you’re off, but you work through it,” Reid said. “You keep swinging, man, and he’ll do that. He’s a talented kid, mentally tough. I’m not really worried about him.”

"Like any golfer, sometimes you’re hitting it good and other times it’s off, but you work through it … I’m not really worried about him.” Andy Reid on Harrison Butker’s struggles to begin the season. pic.twitter.com/deWuoqwlCo — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 8, 2025

Butker’s issues appear to stem from accuracy rather than distance, with each of his three missed field goals coming from 40 yards or longer. He has also adjusted his mechanics since last year, which may still be a work in progress.

While fans have grown restless, Butker’s history of clutch performances gives the Chiefs reason to stay patient. With plenty of football left in the season, Kansas City’s trusted kicker will have ample opportunity to reestablish his reputation as one of the league’s most dependable specialists.