Fans have accused Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya of cheating and sharing his intimate moments with estranged wife Natasa Stankovic with his friends as shocking details of his alleged sexual acts emerged online days after he confirmed his split with the Serbian dancer-model.

According to an X user, Hardik Pandya broke the trust code established between a husband and wife as he showed expletive videos of his sexual encounters with Natasa Stankovic to his colleagues and friends.

Furthermore, he began sleeping with other women after Natasa Stankovic got to know about his distasteful behavior.

As his divorce saga began taking an ugly turn, the Team India all-rounder was labeled a “rapist” on the microblogging site.

His confirmation of his separation from Natasa Stankovic ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with female users highlighting the former's misogynistic remarks made on film producer Karan Johar's talk show.

Reminding netizens of Hardik Pandya's past sexist behavior, these X account holders slammed the Team India cricketer for having a crass attitude towards the opposite sex and treating them like sex objects.

On Thursday, the former India vice-captain said that he and Natasa Stankovic were parting ways.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram account. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” he added.

It is worth remembering that speculation about Hardik Pandya's relationship with Natasa Stankovic was doing the rounds for some time, especially after the latter dropped the Pandya surname from her profile on social media. Besides that Natasa Stankovic removed all her pictures with Hardik Pandya from Instagram.

Additionally, she had not been seen cheering Hardik Pandya during international or IPL games, even when the Gujarat-born cricketer was going through a rough patch in his career.

For example, Natasa Stankovic kept mum when Hardik Pandya faced a barrage of online abuse and was booed by the crowd during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was named the captain of the Mumbai Indians in place of Rohit Sharma.

Natasa Stankovic did not share a message of support for him after Hardik Pandya suffered an injury during India's ODI World Cup campaign at home last year.

Interestingly, it isn't the only bad news the cricketer has experienced in recent days.

Earlier this week, Hardik Pandya was snubbed by the national selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar as he was removed from the leadership positions of the Indian Cricket Team for the forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

While he was not named captain of the T20I side in a surprise move with veteran batter Suryakumar Yadav elevated to that position, Shubman Gill was named the Mumbai batter's deputy.

Hardik Pandya's snub, however, did not go well with former India batter Mohammad Kaif, who reckoned that Hardik Pandya had already proven his leadership skills in the IPL and he should have been the first choice to lead the national team in T20Is.