The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the NFL Playoffs, after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 18. Steelers fans saw defensive lineman Cam Heyward run out on the field with the offense for a few plays, to help out in short-yardage situations.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained to reporters why Heyward was out there with the offense.

“We lost a big guy. We needed a big guy. There aren't many that come bigger than Cam,” Tomlin said, per ESPN.

Heyward was playing the role that tight end Darnell Washington usually plays on short-yardage plays. Washington, who broke his arm and is out for the season, would go into the backfield on so called “Tush Push” plays. He would either push the pile forward or take a carry and try to dive ahead for a first down.

Heyward had mixed success with the Steelers on the tush push. He helped Pittsburgh pick up a first-down on one such play against the Ravens, but he also was part of a failed effort in the first half.

Pittsburgh finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, and won the AFC North.

Steelers hope to win their first NFL playoff game in years

Pittsburgh hosts the Houston Texans in the first round of the AFC Playoffs. The Steelers are looking for their first playoff win since the 2016 season.

Pittsburgh coach Tomlin knows that Houston will give Pittsburgh their best shot. The Steelers coach is quite impressed with Houston's defense.

“They just got a kick-butt unit. They do,” Tomlin said on Tuesday.

The Steelers and Texans play on Monday.