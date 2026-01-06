The Tennessee Titans opened their coaching search with a Colts assistant. They also plan to look at Raheem Morris. And here is what the Titans want in their next coach to make sure Cam Ward doesn’t bust, according to a post on X by Jim Wyatt.

“@Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: Cam Ward went through a lot of adversity during rookie season. We're looking for a coach, a staff, that can help him develop … Wants a coach that can take advantage of his strengths, help him and other players develop.”

Ward threw for 3,169 yards in his rookie season, totaling 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Titans managed only a 3-14 record with Ward starting all 17 games.

Titans QB Cam Ward needs a coaching mentor

Ward seems to have done some things to help himself, though the adversity according to a post on X by Turron Davenport.

“He battled through it, and he got better,” Borgonzi said. “The coach we’re looking for … is to help him develop more. And really to find a coach that can really accentuate some of the strengths of the players. You’re always looking for that. We’re looking for someone that can really look at Cam, and (say) this is what he does well.”

Borgonzi also said the Titans want a leader, not just a tough guy, according to a post on X by Ben Authur.

“GM Mike Borgonzi says the Titans will be looking for a leader in their next HC, not necessarily an “alpha” personality. Someone who is demanding and holds team accountable is important; doesn’t necessarily matter whether they’re loud or more quiet in how they do it.”

However, Ward won’t exactly be heavily involved in the coaching search, according to a post on X by Terry McCormick.

“Borgonzi on Cam Ward's involvement in the coaching search: I have a lot of conversations with Cam, and sometimes he says too much. But I love Cam, he's all ball all day. Said maybe it's a quick hello for him once final candidates are brought in.”

Whoever takes over will have more than Ward to improve. The Titans are considered to have one of the least-talented rosters in the NFL.