The New York Rangers are having another disastrous season, sitting last in the Eastern Conference by points percentage. Even after a big win in the Winter Classic, they could not pick up any momentum. Both Rangers goalie Igor Sheterskin and defenseman Adam Fox have lower-body injuries and are on the shelf. TSN's Chris Johnston has more.

“[The Rangers] are sending Igor Shesterkin to IR while his lower-body injury continues to be evaluated. Adam Fox is headed to LTIR with his own lower-body injury, which requires him to miss at least 10 games and 24 days,” Johnston reported.

Shesterkin left Monday's game against the Utah Mammoth after a collision with JJ Peterka. He was helped off the ice, favoring his right leg in the third period. Jonathan Quick has been great as a backup this season, but he could not pull off the win in overtime. Quick will likely be the starter moving forward.

Article Continues Below

Fox finished the game, playing 23:30 in the loss. The ex-Norris Trophy winner missed 15 games earlier in the season, returning for a New Year's Eve matchup against the Washington Capitals. Now, he has to miss at least ten games, making New York's comeback even harder.

The Rangers have undergone significant changes since clinching the Presidents' Trophy after the 2023-24 season. Mike Sullivan is now the coach, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba are out of town, and the pressure is at an all-time high. After a rough start to the season, they are now dealing with two significant injuries. Without Shesterkin or Fox for extended periods, they could be the first Eastern Conference team to bow out of the playoff race.

The Rangers do have an easier schedule coming up that could keep them afloat for the time being. They face the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, and Ottawa Senators in their next four games. Four wins could make everyone forget about these injuries quickly.