India opener Shubman Gill’s close association with Yuvraj Singh is well known. For a long time, Yuvraj Singh served as Shubman Gill’s mentor while Shubman Gill has often spoken about his admiration for Yuvraj Singh and still refers to him as his idol.

After Shubman Gill made history this week, Yuvraj Singh posted a special message for the 23-year-old youngster.

“200 in a one-day game! At such a young age incredible, unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and Shubman’s dad!!!congratulations @ShubmanGill. the whole country is proud of you,” Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Shubman Gill was asked about Yuvraj Singh’s epic tweet, to which the India batter said he was delighted to have made his mentor proud.

“Yuvi Paaji has been a mentor to me, like a big brother. With him during the lockdown and even after that, he’s worked on my batting. My dad has been my primary coach since I started playing cricket. I think making Yuvi paaji proud is definitely a special feeling for me,” Shubman Gill said.

Shubman Gill’s response to Yuvraj Singh’s social media post came days after he scored 208 runs off just 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad, making him the youngest man to score a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

Among other records, the Fazilka-born cricketer broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

After his incredible innings, Shubman Gill was quipped about the three consecutive sixes he hit against Lockie Ferguson to bring up his maiden double ton.