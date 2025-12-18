The World Baseball Classic roster for Team USA continued to take shape Thursday as another frontline starter committed to the national team. San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb confirmed his availability for the 2026 tournament, further strengthening an already impressive pitching staff.

Webb becomes the latest high-end arm to pledge participation for March, reinforcing USA Baseball’s clear emphasis on pitching depth during this roster cycle. Known for his durability and consistency, the 29-year old Giants ace is coming off a 2025 season in which he logged 207 innings across 34 starts, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable workhorses in the sport.

Team USA officially confirmed Webb’s commitment through its X account (formerly known as Twitter), welcoming the right-hander as roster construction continues.

“Another stud has joined the staff.

Logan Webb is IN for the World Baseball Classic! 🇺🇸”

The announcement followed a wave of pitching commitments earlier in the day from Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, and Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, signaling a coordinated effort to build a balanced and versatile staff. Webb’s ground-ball–heavy approach and elite command complement the power-oriented arms already committed, giving Team USA multiple stylistic options depending on matchups and workload considerations.

From a performance standpoint, Webb brings consistency and efficiency. He finished the 2025 campaign with a 15-11 record, a 3.22 ERA, and 224 strikeouts while limiting walks at an elite rate. His first career Gold Glove further underscored his value as a complete pitcher, not just a strikeout producer.

For the Giants, Webb’s decision introduces a monitoring element as spring approaches. The World Baseball Classic adds competitive innings in March, increasing the importance of workload management once the regular season begins. Still, his track record suggests he is well equipped to handle the responsibility.

As commitments continue to surface, the World Baseball Classic picture becomes clearer. With Webb now officially in the fold, Team USA’s pitching staff is shaping into one of the most formidable groups the tournament has seen.