As trade discussions continue to circulate around the league, a new proposal has emerged linking the Atlanta Hawks to Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, with the framework potentially centered on former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. The idea reflects Atlanta’s ongoing evaluation of its frontcourt and Dallas’ broader roster considerations following a turbulent start to the season.

During a recent episode of Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel outlined how a Davis-to-Atlanta scenario could take shape if the Hawks decide to pivot away from Kristaps Porzingis and are willing to part with Risacher.

“I think going after Anthony Davis would make sense if they are wanting to move on from Kristaps Porzingis and if they’re willing to sacrifice former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. And I think if Anthony Davis is healthy, that type of deal for the Hawks makes a lot of sense because Anthony Davis can play next to Okongwu. He’s another lob threat for Trae Young, a guy who can play in pick and roll. And he can do what they brought Kristaps Porzingis in to do.”

Porzingis, 30, has played a limited role this season due to ongoing illness. He is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range across 13 appearances, playing 25.9 minutes per contest. The veteran big man is in the final season of a two-year, $60 million contract and is earning $30.7 million this season, set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Zaccharie Risacher factors into potential Hawks-Mavericks Anthony Davis trade talk

Risacher, 20, has shown flashes during his second NBA season. The 2024 top pick is averaging 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range across 24 appearances. He is logging 24.6 minutes per contest and remains on a team-controlled rookie deal. Risacher is earning $13.1 million this season in the second year of his four-year, $57 million contract, which includes a team option for the 2027–28 season before he becomes a restricted free agent.

Davis, meanwhile, remains one of the league’s most impactful two-way players when available. The 32-year-old is averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range across 11 games, playing 29.5 minutes per contest. He is in the first season of a three-year, $175.6 million contract with Dallas that includes a player option worth $62.7 million for the 2027–28 season and is earning $54.1 million this year.

Dallas has gone 6–5 in games Davis has played and has recently stabilized after opening the season 5–15, improving to 10–17 over the past two weeks. Even so, Davis’ name has remained prominent in league trade speculation, with teams monitoring how the Mavericks balance on-court progress against long-term flexibility tied to his contract.

For Atlanta, the calculus revolves around timeline and fit. The Hawks are 15–12 and preparing to reintegrate Trae Young, who is set to return Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets after missing 22 games with a sprained MCL. Young last played Oct. 29 in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Following the matchup in Charlotte, Atlanta will return home to begin a five-game homestand Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas, meanwhile, will host the Eastern Conference–leading Detroit Pistons (21-5) on Thursday night before opening a two-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) on Saturday and the New Orleans Pelicans (5-22) next Monday. As the Mavericks continue navigating the regular season, questions surrounding Davis’ long-term future remain a central storyline as the trade deadline approaches.