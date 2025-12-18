The Milwaukee Bucks are in a state of uncertainty right now, as their future will depend on what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the team doesn't improve any time soon, it feels like Antetokounmpo could request a trade, but the Bucks are trying to do everything in their power to prevent that.

One of the first steps in doing so is getting some better talent, and that means they would have to be willing to trade some players on the team. Kyle Kuzma is one of the players that the Bucks seem to be looking to build a market for, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“The Bucks believe they can create a market for Kuzma between now and the trade deadline because the market for wing talents is very dry… Kyle Kuzma could become one of those mid tier contract guys that gets moved and winds up with another contending team,” Siegel said on Clutch Scoops.

It feels as if Kuzma has been in trade rumors for the past few years, regardless of what team he's on, and there could be a team that feels like he can help their team. Another player that the Bucks could be interested in moving Turner.

“If you made Myles Turner available, would that open the door for you to get extra salary slots for Myles Turner at that $25 million and could you maybe get draft capital back that you could then flip for extra assets to help Giannis? That's a big question that many are asking around the league right now, if Myles Turner becomes available he would instantly become the best center in the trade market given his trade market and his 3&D skillset.”

So far this season, Turner has not been very effective in his role with Bucks, and it would not be a surprise if they moved him.