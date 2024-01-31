Kia Nurse who averaged 5.9 points last season with the Seattle Storm.

The Seattle Storm has traded guard Kia Nurse and the No. 4 pick in this year's draft to the Los Angeles Sparks. In return, Seattle secures a first-round pick for 2026. This WNBA free agency period trade, announced Wednesday, opens up salary cap space for Seattle, potentially paving the way for major free-agent signings.

Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley expressed enthusiasm about acquiring Nurse.

“Being able to add a player with Kia's skill set and experience will fill a big role for us this season,” Pebley said, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN. “Adding a second lottery pick also assures another significant addition to our roster in 2024. We're thrilled about both and what they will be able to accomplish here in Los Angeles.”

The Sparks, who missed the WNBA playoffs last season with a 17-23 record, gain an advantageous position in the upcoming WNBA draft on April 15. They now hold the Nos. 2, 4, and 12 picks, giving them a strong foothold in the first round and a second lottery pick.

This move comes at a time of significant changes for both teams. The Sparks are navigating the departure of longtime forward Nneka Ogwumike, who is exploring free agency options, including a potential move to Seattle. The Storm, with an 11-29 record last season, are also reportedly in contention for Skylar Diggins-Smith, a high-profile free agent guard from the Phoenix Mercury.

The WNBA free agency began on Jan. 21, with contracts set to become official starting Thursday. Nurse, a former UConn Huskies standout and the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Liberty, brings valuable experience to the Sparks. After stints with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and the Storm, Kia Nurse averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 rebounds last season with Seattle.