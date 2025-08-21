Aug 21, 2025 at 10:45 AM ET

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Sparks dramatically defeated the Dallas Wings 81-80. A last-second shot by Kelsey Plum through the fans at the Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

Plum finished the game with 20 points and four rebounds.

Afterward, Plum was charged up with excitement. When asked about what it will take to get to the playoffs, Plum didn't hold back.

Reporter: “I know this is a playoff push, 9-game season for you guys, how do you turn the page and get ready for the next one?”

Kelsey Plum: “We gotta play some f*cking defense.”

Reporter: "I know this is a playoff push, 9-game season for you guys, how do you turn the page and get ready for the next one?" Kelsey Plum: "We gotta play some f*cking defense." KP didn't mince words after the Sparks' win last night 😳pic.twitter.com/BdNVx4RBaO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2025

Can't get more blunt than that. As of now, the Sparks have a low defensive rating of 109.0. Recently, they gave up 105 points to the New York Liberty on Aug. 12 and 101 points on July 26.

During the game, Plum set the record for most three pointers in Sparks history.

With the victory, the Sparks are 17-18 and in 9th place in the WNBA. They have nine games left in the season.

Their upcoming schedule is admittedly tough for Plum. On August 26, they will take on the Phoenix Mercury.

Afterwards, they face the likes of the Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, and the Seattle Storm.

According to ESPN, the Sparks have a 34.8% chance of making the postseason. Meanwhile, Plum is averaging 20.4 points and 5.9 points per game.

Kelsey Plum is the spark for the Sparks

In February, Plum was traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Sparks. Since then, she has brought her vast array of playmaking, scoring, and leadership skills with her.

Throughout her career, Plum has made herself and her teammates better at every which way turn. Her point and assists numbers say so.

Furthermore, Plum knows what it takes to not only get to the postseason, but to win. She is a two-time WNBA champion with the Aces (2022 and 2023).

At this point, the Sparks are looking to secure their first postseason appearance since 2020. If they can get stops on defense, communicate better, their chances would look better.