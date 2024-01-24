Nneka Ogwumike has been with the Sparks since first being drafted in 2012.

In a surprising development, Nneka Ogwumike, former WNBA MVP, has decided to leave the Los Angeles Sparks. The news came on Wednesday when Ogwumike informed the team of her intention to explore free agency. Her departure marks the end of a significant era for the Sparks, with whom she has spent her entire 12-year professional career since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2012.

“I want to thank Nneka Ogwumike for 12 incredible seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. Nneka has been a leader and changemaker for the Sparks, the city of Los Angeles, the WNBA, and women's sports,” Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said in a statement, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “From drafting her No. 1 in 2012, to her game-winning shot in the 2016 WNBA Finals, her 2016 MVP trophy, and so many special memories, her legacy is cemented as one of the greatest to ever wear Purple & Gold.”

Ogwumike's decision comes at a crucial juncture, as this is her first opportunity as a fully-unrestricted free agent. By notifying the Sparks early, she has allowed the franchise to strategize accordingly for the offseason.

League sources have reported that since the opening of the WNBA free agency negotiation window last Sunday, Ogwumike has held meetings with several teams, including the Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. Plans are also in place for discussions with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty.

The announcement of Ogwumike's departure has sent ripples through the WNBA. As a title winner with the Sparks in 2016 and the league's MVP the same season, her next move is highly anticipated. Her decision, once made, is expected to significantly influence the dynamics of the upcoming WNBA season.