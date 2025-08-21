There was only a game scheduled in the WNBA on Wednesday night, but it was one that fans will be talking about for quite some time, as the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings had an entertaining duel at Crypto.com Arena in La La Land.

Wings star Paige Bueckers had everyone buzzing with her offensive brilliance against the host team, but Plum and the Sparks did not let the rookie have the spotlight all to herself. Plum drained the game-winning bucket as time expired in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles the 81-80 victory. But Plum also grabbed attention way before he banked in that clutch basket.

In the second quarter, Plum made what would be her only 3-point shot in the contest. That was enough to give her the Sparks' all-time record for most shots made from behind the arc in a single season.

“KP making her mark as a Spark. Congrats to @Kelseyplum10 on recording the most three-pointers in franchise history,” the team wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Plum entered the Wings game with 81 3-pointers on the season, tied with Kristi Toliver, who had the same output from deep back in the 2016 season to set the franchise mark. Nine years later, Plum, playing in her first season with the Sparks, broke the record in her 34th game with Los Angeles. Toliver hit 81 threes over the course of 33 games played.

As a team, the Sparks shot 10-for-26 from the 3-point region against Dallas, with Rickea Jackson accounting for six of those long bombs.

Plum finished Wednesday night with 20 points on a 9-for-23 shooting from the field. She shot just 1-for-9 from deep, but what mattered the most for her and the Sparks was the win, as Los Angeles is still trying to get into the WNBA picture. While they improved to 17-18, the Sparks are still on the outside looking in of the top eight spots in the WNBA standings. They are currently sitting in ninth place, half a game behind the No. 8 Seattle Storm.

Looking ahead, the Sparks will take a long rest before facing off against the Phoenix Mercury at home on Aug. 26.