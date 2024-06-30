The Seattle Storm are currently enjoying a seven-game home winning streak, but according to head coach Noelle Quinn, the team is still a “work in progress.” Despite recent successes, Quinn emphasizes that there is room for improvement as the team continues to develop throughout the season.

On Saturday night, the Storm secured a 97-76 victory over the Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena. The Storm's defense forced 18 turnovers and collected 11 steals, marking Seattle's third straight win and their seventh straight win at home, bringing their season record to 12-6.

“Still a work in progress,” coach Noelle Quinn said, per Percy Allen of The Seattle Times. “We’re building. … This group has the ability to do the things that we’ve shown in the past few games night in and night out. But the season is nowhere near the end. I’m proud of where we are as we’re growing, but I’m not satisfied.”

Despite the 21-point margin of victory, Quinn noted areas that need improvement. The Storm struggled to contain Wings star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who scored 24 points, and 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan, who added 15 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting. Additionally, Quinn was said she was unhappy with the team's ball handling early in the game and their inability to maintain pressure after building a lead.

“This is where we need growth,” Quinn said. “When we have momentum, when our foot is on the gas – continue to put our foot on the gas and not try to be cute or play around. We have to stay sharp in those moments, disciplined in those moments and focused in those moments. And when those slip, that’s a coach’s nightmare.”

Jewell Loyd leads Storm with another 30-point game

Jewell Loyd led the Storm with a game-high 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, despite dealing with a bruised left eye from a previous June 27 game against the Indiana Fever. She scored 34 points in that contest.

Loyd made 6 of 17 free throws, with Seattle’s effectiveness at the free-throw line a stark contrast to Dallas, who made just 6 of 14 attempts. She acknowledged the physicality of her play and the importance of the officiating.

“To be honest, I feel like I get fouled a lot, so I’m surprised when I get certain calls,” said Loyd, who is second in the WNBA with 122 free-throw attempts. “I try to play through contact as much as possible. A lot of the hand checks and freedom of movement was called tonight, which allowed us to get in the bonus.”

Other key contributors included Jordan Horston, who recorded her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike, who added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Skylar Diggins-Smith also had a solid game with 11 points, five assists and three steals.

The game turned in Seattle's favor during the second quarter when their defense stifled the Wings, leading to several fast breaks and an extended lead. Ezi Magbegor, who finished with 13 points and five rebounds, highlighted the team's defensive effort, noting how it fueled their offense.

“Our defense leads to offense,” said Magbegor. “We love playing in transition. … It just clicked in the second quarter.”

The Storm's upcoming schedule includes a rematch against the Wings on Monday night at home.