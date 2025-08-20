Nneka Ogwumike has consistently been one of the league's better players, and she is trying her best to get the Seattle Storm out of this recent slump they've been in. They made some progress in their recent game against the Chicago Sky, and Ogwumike made progress on an all-time list.

During the game, Ogwumike surpassed Sheryl Swoopes, moving to the 5th spot on the all-time steals list. She also finished the game with 21 points.

Nneka steals and scores to move into FIFTH ALL-TIME in steals 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iAG4NYudqa — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 20, 2025

Ogwumike has always been known as a solid defender in her career, and moving up the all-time list should continue to show others that she is a steals savant.

Not only did Ogwumike move up in WNBA history, but Skylar Diggins did as well, passing Becky Hammon in sole possession of seventh in WNBA history with 1,714 assists. The Storm have the talent on the team, but as of late, they haven't been able to find a rhythm.

They added to their defense by trading for Brittney Sykes, another All-Star who could help them down this stretch of the season. About a week ago, Ogwumike was honest and said she saw improvement from the team despite them falling in the standings.

“Everyone is fighting for a playoff spot,” Ogwumike said via Sophia Vesely of The Seattle Times. “The standings change every single game. I’m seeing improvement. We just need 40 minutes of it.”

The Storm are currently 18-18 and the eighth seed in the standings, and if they want to stay in the playoff race, they're going to have to turn things around soon. They have a fairly easy schedule coming up, with the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, and Indiana Fever as their next three matchups.

With the experience they have on the team, they should know that it's time to lock in and start stacking up wins so they don't miss the postseason.